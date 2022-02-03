Faith Over Fear, Growing Up “Goode”

Goode, Part 4
Kerry Goode comes from an exceptional family. He was raised right here in Lawrence County, as were his parents and grandparents. Both of his parents are educators, Clyde, II has taught and coached at Leighton, Moulton, Huntsville at the Council Training School on the A&M campus, served as supervisor of Neighborhood Youth Corp for two years, was assistant principal and head football coach at Leighton Middle School, was principal at Courtland for five years and for the last 15 years of his career he was principal at Hazlewood High School. He became known as the man who could rectify schools that were considered out of control. His former students will remember the hush that came over any assembly when he walked into the room. He commanded by earning their respect, not their fear. “If your students know that you are fair, they will do just about anything for you,” he said. It’s obvious when speaking with him, that he loved teaching and coaching.
Vernell Langham Goode was also raised in Town Creek. She and her husband met in church. She wasn’t even in elementary school when he first saw her, peeking around her mother at him, him peeking around his grandmother at her. Somehow, even at such a young age, they knew that they were meant to be together.
He was fresh out of college with two children and in the next two years they would have a total of five. He went to work with the railroad until he could find a teaching job and Vernell went back to high school, worked and then attended college at Calhoun and to A&M to finish her masters degree to teach English with an Associates in Science and Elementary Education. She was an A student and received the accolade of being included in Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges in 1976-77.
Their children are living proof that both their mother and father led by example, “I never talked down to my kids. I talked to them a lot, but always straight talk,” said Clyde II. “They were good kids, we never had to make them go to church,” he said.
“They knew what was expected of them and they did it,” added his wife, Vernell.
Their lives centered on family, church and school. The children were always involved in activities and played ball on the weekends. Pierre remembers his father taking them to track meets and runs on Saturday mornings. “He always exposed us to sports like that, but he never pushed us. It was fun and we wanted to do it, to compete, but there was one rule, if you started something you had to finish it,” he said. Pierre still holds track records and has coached several student athletes on to the Olympics.
All of the children did well in school, Valerie in particular. She was the first black head cheerleader at Hazlewood, where she also played the sax in the school band. Academically, she was founder and president of the A students, a member of the Beta club and excelled in the math club. She followed her parent’s footsteps in becoming an educator and is now retired, living with her husband, Sam, in Texas. She has two daughters and two grandchildren.
Chris was the oldest of the male children. It was Chris who first attracted the attention of recruiters from the University of Alabama. Due to oversigning, he didn’t go right away, instead he enrolled at UNA until he was called to UA, about the time his younger brother, Kerry, started his freshman year there. He and his younger brothers were also involved in school activities and when school let out each day they were responsible for chores at home before they had free time to themselves.
Pierre recalls Valerie being the boss when their parents were at work. “She made us clean house and then locked us out for the rest of the day so the house would stay clean until our parents got home,” he laughed. “She would make us sandwiches and let us eat them outside. All that just to keep the house clean!”
Chris, Kerry, Pierre and Clyde III, and a first cousin Antonio Langham, who was raised by the Goodes, all distinguished themselves in high school and college football and played professional ball. (See links for their career stats below) Their father chuckles when he tells about the recruiters coming around to talk to Kerry as his football fetes became widely known. Clyde III was an up and coming entrepreneur at a very young age. “When the recruiters would come around to talk to Kerry, Clyde would charge the neighborhood kids a quarter to come and peep in the door and look at them,” he laughed.
The children grew up to become good, honest productive people. They became widely known over the country as professional athletes and hard workers. Their parents are very understandably proud, but still insist that they are just like any other normal family.
As their fame on the gridiron grew, they never forgot their roots. They were well grounded and their faith again, tethered them to reality along with the desire to make their parents proud and that old admonition from their father, “That last name doesn’t just belong to you,” would remind them if they were tempted to slip up.
Chris and Pierre have joined forces to help kids with a second chance at scholarships that they might not otherwise have access to after high school. Knowing firsthand how important those scholarships are to young people, they formed the Goode Elite Prep School. The mission of Goode Elite Prep is to assist students in becoming knowledgeable, thinking and responsible citizens of their community, nation and world. Our educational program is based on rigorous instruction in basic skills and in preparation for further study in arts and sciences. “To be effective, the educational process must be reinforced by order, structure and discipline, and in an environment where the worth, potential and integrity of the individual is promoted in every area of school life,” said Chris.
“We strive to develop our students spiritually, socially, emotionally and physically, as well as intellectually, within a healthy, wholesome environment in which the Christian faith and principles pervade all aspects of the school,” Pierre continued. “Goode Elite Prep’s vision is to be the top Post- Graduate School in the country, instilling tradition, knowledge and leadership, enabling students to achieve their full potential.”
They are the children of parents who instilled these morals into them from the time they could understand and it has served them well, they are now carrying on the mission with other young athletes, never forgetting the faith that they leaned on many times in their lives.
That faith was put to the test when Kerry’s baby brother, Clyde III, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in December of 2010. He passed from this world to a place where there is no pain and sorrow, on Friday, July 6, 2012 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham. He was only 43 years old.
Like the rest of the Goode family, Clyde was a christian who lived a life well spent, was very active in sports and excelled in football, like his older brothers. He was a very proud member of Hazlewood High School (Class of 1987), where he was a standout football, basketball and track star. He attended the University of Alabama where he earned a Bachelors of Science degree. Clyde was also a member of the David Fountain Masonic Lodge #434 of Town Creek and the Brotherhood Men’s Group of First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek.
Clyde was father to four beautiful daughters: Peyton Brianna Harris-Goode, Milan Terese Cowan, Tatum Sloan Goode and Sydney Perrin Goode; one grandson, Tavar Calil (TJ) Lewis; one sister, Valerie Goode; four brothers, Chris Goode, Kerry (Tanja) Goode, Pierre Goode and Antonio Langham, as well as other relatives that include nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.
Again, their faith sustained them, drawing them closer together. Faith runs like a river through this family. They have served their God and their church well and wisely for as long as they can remember. Clyde II and Vernell Goode have held positions of leadership and respect in the church for most of their lives. Clyde is a deacon of long standing and Vernell has served as one of the qualified church mothers since 1975. These ladies work together resourcefully to keep things organized, so that the church runs smoothly and in an orderly, efficient fashion.
Their traditions go back to days when many small Southern towns were home to churches of all faiths, before electricity and indoor plumbing. Many of these churches took advantage of the area creeks, ponds and the Tennessee River, being so close by. Baptisms were performed in these waters for decades and are still held for traditions sake in certain places a few times a year. Such was the case of the small creek that ran through Town Creek, giving it its name. In this little brook, many people were baptized, including the Goode brothers, their parents, grandparents and children. All of the people mentioned here were baptized in the sparkling waters running from the mountains toward the Tennessee River. Each member of the family, at one time or another, made the journey down the gently sloping banks of the creek, wearing baptismal gowns that were gathered at the bottom to keep them from floating up when the sinner was lowered into the water only to rise a new person in Christ. Church members and family sang old, familiar songs of rejoicing as they waded back up to the bank and more likely than not, in most cases, there would be dinner on the grounds or at the homes of some of the families. These traditions are a touchstone to a world where faith was much more in evidence than in our world today. It was into these rich traditions that the Goode brothers were raised by their parents and grandparents and it is their strong, abiding faith that has given them such a firm foundation to fall back on when troubles and adversities came and they continue to live their faith for others to see.
With that faith as his anchor, Kerry started the Goode Foundation in September 2015. The non-profit organization exists to support ALS research and those affected by the disease.
Much of his vision for the foundation was for the families of people who are stricken with ALS. “There are support groups for the patient and for the caregiver/spouse,” he explained. “But there was nothing to help kids cope with what is happening and they have no outlet for their rage, depression, pain, and other things that they go through when the parent they have depended on is no longer the same person they’ve always known.”
Remember the girl who locked eyes with Kerry way back in college? That’s now his wife, Tanja, who has committed to working with the Goode Foundation since its inception. She brings to the Foundation over 30 plus years of sales, marketing and organizational skills that she gained from working at various Fortune 500 Companies, most notably AT&T.
Since retiring from Corporate America, Tanja has devoted all of her time and talents to caring for her family, the Goode Foundation, her children’s school and her church. She is a member of Ben Hill United Methodist Church where she has held many roles and responsibilities and served on various committees from the Board of Trustees to the Church Council.
Now going into its eighth year, The Goode Foundation, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to support, assist, educate and empower patients and families affected by ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and inspire the educational pursuit of treatment alternatives and normal lives and life spans for those diagnosed with ALS.
“We believe in a world where every person with ALS and their families can have access to needed diagnostic and treatment services, educational resources and support services for improved quality of life,” reads their Mission Statement.
True to their upbringing, Kerry brought to the Goode Foundation the same ethics and morals with which he was raised: Integrity, honesty, and ethics. Commitment to excellence in all they do. Professionalism at all levels. With partners engaged in shared vision and values and solid financial health.
According to their website, The Goode Foundation is committed to educating people about ALS, what it is, how it affects the body, how it is diagnosed and treatment and challenges living with the disease. The Foundation also strives to educate policymakers so that they are better able to advocate for and sponsor legislation and policies to improve the lives of people with ALS. In addition, in pursuit of improved treatments, the Goode Foundation presented Dr. Jonathan Glass and the Emory ALS Clinic $10,000 for continuing their research to find a cure for ALS. Finding better diagnostic tests (to replace electomyography or EMG) is also a priority.
The Goode Foundation recognizes the tremendous impact that ALS has on the children of parents diagnosed with the disease. Still in the early planning stages, this program will support these children by providing peer-to-peer interaction through activities and educational programs such as: Education (materials, website links and classes) to help them understand what their parent is going through. In addition, they provide recreational activities and weekend getaways to release energy and have fun and provide the tools and resources for improved quality of life (such as backpacks and supplies for school).
The Goode Foundation has partnered with the Emory Conference Center Hotel to reserve and pay for a hotel room the night before an appointment at the Emory ALS Clinic or Emory Brain Health Center. Costs for parking and breakfast at the hotel are also covered. The hotel sponsors a free shuttle to the Emory ALS Clinic.
In addition, they do such thoughtful things as providing a Christmas gift to children who have recently lost a parent to ALS and assistance with electric bills to families who have fallen on hard times due to ALS.
The Annual Goode Strong Celebrity Golf Tournament & BBQ Tailgate will be held this year on May 7, at 12 noon at the Canongate Golf Club, 924 Shaw Road, Sharpsburg, GA 30277. This event has grown more successful since the initial event was held in April of 2016. Each year friends and supporters of the foundation gather for a round of golf, BBQ and fellowship in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the foundations mission.
To date, The Goode Foundation has distributed close to $500,000 to research and provide assistance to ALS patients and families dealing with financial hardships due to this horrific disease. “We are thankful for the tremendous love and support given us as we try to make the best of what has been a difficult time in the life of our founding principle and family,” said Kerry.
In conclusion of this series, the family asks that you please remember them in your prayers.
Clyde Goode II now prays daily for a cure for this disease, indeed, the whole family prays continuously for this miracle that will rid the world of this disease which robs people unexpectedly, like a thief in the night, of their lives due to no fault of their own.
“Thank you to those who support, volunteer or have made contributions, it’s greatly appreciated by the Goode Foundation and the ALS community,” said Kerry. “If you’re not involved, please consider joining our fight to eradicate this disease, you can make a difference by helping us to make a difference by serving the ALS community.”
Author’s note* It is estimated that the human heart weighs approximately 10 ounces. In the case of Kerry Goode that might be an exception, because his heart has expanded to include those who, like him, were robbed of their normal productive lives. Hearts like his make a difference in this world. He could have lived out his days feeling sorry for himself, instead he sprang into action looking for ways to help others. Hearts like his are rare and precious. He has reached across all boundaries to touch lives the world over. His gift to the world is his testimony and his compassion for others. It honors and humbles me to be able to share his story.
For more information on ALS in Alabama, please call (800)664-1242, email us at info@ALSAlabama.org.
For more info on the national level, contact ninds.nih.gov
Kerry Goode
The Goode Foundation
75 Washington St. #1622
Fairburn GA 30213
877-354-6633
You can also read Kerry’s writing on Facebook.
For more information on Goode Elite Prep, you may reach them at 21300 Cotton Creek Drive, Apt K203, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36542. Email: info@goodeeliteprepcolts.com. Phone: (205) 540-1700
Sidebar:
Notable individuals who have been diagnosed with ALS include baseballs great, Lou Gehrig: theoretical physicist, cosmologist and author Stephen Hawking, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Senator Jacob Javits, “Sesame Street” creator Jon Stone, NBA Hall of Fame basketball player George Yardley, NFL football players Steve Gleason, O.J. Brigance and Tim Shaw.
Links to Chris, Pierre, Kerry and Clyde Goode’s stats and achievements:
www.pro-football-reference.com/players/G/GoodCh20.htm. https://www.goodeeliteprepcolts.com › football-coaches. www.sports-reference.com/cfb/players/pierre-goode-1.html. http://www.ahsfhs.org/legends/playersbio1c.asp?id=2836. Pierre Goode - Community Relations Specialist - LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com › pierre-goode-7943aaaa. Clyde Goode Stats - Pro Football Archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.