Eulene Logan, of Courtland, was surely beaming with pride on Saturday when not one, but four of her great-granddaughters were crowned or placed as a runner-up in the Courtland Miss Cotton Pageant, which was held in conjunction with Courtland’s 44th Picnic in the Park.
The Logan family saw one of their own crowned in each of the first three age divisions of the pageant on Saturday, according to Christie Logan, Eulene’s daughter. A fourth Logan girl was awarded second runner-up in her division shortly after.
The youngest Logan participant, Jemma, was crowned Baby Miss Cotton in her division which included participants ages 0 to one year old. Sadie Logan was crowned Wee Miss Cotton, Shelby Logan was named Little Miss Cotton, and Jaci Gann made second runner-up in the Young Miss Cotton division.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” said Christie Logan, whose own granddaughter was among the crowned beauty queens. “We had one winner in each of the first four divisions.”
Pageant organizer, Pam Parker said a total of 31 girls participated in this year’s Miss Cotton Pageant, which returned to Courtland this summer for the first time since 2017.
“I thought it was a great success and haven’t heard anything but positive comments,” Parker said following the event. “It was a lot of fun and even the audience seemed to be having fun.”
The pageant saw 13 girls crowned and awarded.
Miss Harley Maxwell was crowned Miss Cotton. Her division included participants ages 13 to 15 years old.
The Young Miss Cotton division, which included participants ages eight to 10 years old, saw Miss Lydia Pitt crowned queen. In the same division Paislee Mitchell was named first runner-up.
Raelee Talley was named the Little Miss Cotton first alternate and Caroline Rutherford was named second runner-up. The Little Miss Cotton division included participants between the ages of five and seven.
In the Wee Miss Cotton division, which included girls ages two to four, Brylie Havis was named first alternate and Eliza Retherford was named second alternate.
In the Baby Miss Cotton division, Ember Corbin was named first alternate and Jayonni Boyd was named second alternate.
Parker congratulates all the beauty walk participants and said the Miss Cotton Pageant will return again in 2022.
