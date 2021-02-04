When the JSU Gamecocks resume football season in February, they will have the support of the university's famed Marching Southerners despite the limitations of COVID-19. Among them will be the following local students:
Christopher Bryant of Moulton, Guard section
Dawson Crowder of Danville, Trombone section
Marlow Harrison of Moulton, Guard section
Haley Miller of Danville, Bb Clarinet section
Due to the pandemic, the Ohio Valley Conference moved football season to the spring. JSU was allowed, however, to play four non-conference games in the fall. The Southerners performed at the university's sole home football game on Oct. 10. This spring, they will perform at the three home games on the schedule:
Feb. 28, Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.
March 21, Southeast Missouri, 2 p.m.
March 28, Austin Peay, 2 p.m.
Watching the Southerners' halftime show is always a highlight for JSU fans. However, due to the pandemic, the band isn't able to march this year. Dr. Ken Bodiford, director of bands, said they have used the extra time to add more stand tunes to their repertoire. Members will be distanced in the stands and provided special masks that allow them to safely play their instrument.
"We've added a lot of songs for the stands," Bodiford said, "more contemporary stuff that the kids like, stuff that's played on the radio - the crowd will hear songs they've never heard performed before."
View the Gamecocks full schedule and purchase game tickets online at https://jsugamecocksports.com/sports/football/schedule/2020.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
