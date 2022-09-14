Moulton-based food pantry receives $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant

When the KFC team at the Highway 157 location in Moulton learned that they were eligible to nominate a local non-profit for a $10,000 grant through the KFC Foundation’s “Kentucky Fried Wishes” program, Moulton-based COC Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, known locally as The Kitchen, was top of mind. The Kentucky Fried Wishes program is a community-based grant program funded by the KFC Foundation that empowers eligible team members throughout the country to make a tangible impact on their local communities by nominating non-profit organizations doing meaningful work, which is exactly what The Kitchen has gained a reputation for doing.
The Kitchen was one of 50 non-profits on the receiving end of the grant program this year that divvied out a total of half a million dollars in wishes. “The vision of the program is to empower KFC restaurant employees to give back to the communities that they serve and build lasting relationships with organizations they are passionate about,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation.
LaShundra Craig, who has been the Director of The Kitchen since she started it six years ago, says she was “absolutely thrilled and surprised” when she received the news that her team would be the recipient of the grant. The non-profit, which operates out of its building at 13533 AL Highway 157, started off with a small group of five volunteers but as news has spread throughout the area of The Kitchen’s work it has expanded to fifteen to twenty volunteers to accommodate the growing number of people coming through its door. The Kitchen primarily feeds adults in the community, but when school is out and school-aged children do not have access to school lunches, LaShundra says the crowd grows. “It really takes a village, and we could not do what we do if it were not for volunteers in the community.”
Serving lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-2:30 can be a daunting task, so supporters of The Kitchen such as KFC and several others mean all the difference. When asked what she plans to do with the money LaShundra is full of ideas, “I plan to put some of it in lunchroom accounts for kids, we have a major need for a new freezer, and hopefully we can find some more space in Moulton for both storage and possibly to move locations.” She added that when trucks make a delivery of items, The Kitchen’s current location is often “overflowing.”
KFC and The Kitchen have maintained a partnership for the past three years that LaShundra hopes will continue for years to come. She mentioned that this grant has motivated her and her volunteers to do more and provide as many meals, clothing necessities and miscellaneous other items such as books to as many people as they possibly can. Through their partnership, KFC has invited LaShundra to travel to Kentucky to assist with helping out the folks recently affected by the devastating floods throughout the state and she mentions a major need for socks to pass out to those in need.
LaShundra jokingly concluded our conversation by saying, “Now it would just be great if they would give me the recipe to their delicious chicken!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.