Moulton-based food pantry receives $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant

COC Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen was the recent recipent of a $10,000 grant through KFC Foundation. Pictured from left is Marcus Echols, Charles Craig, Flora Madry, Mary Joe Harvey, LaShundra Craig, Hope Craig, Kip Echols and Claudia Holland.

When the KFC team at the Highway 157 location in Moulton learned that they were eligible to nominate a local non-profit for a $10,000 grant through the KFC Foundation’s “Kentucky Fried Wishes” program, Moulton-based COC Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen, known locally as The Kitchen, was top of mind. The Kentucky Fried Wishes program is a community-based grant program funded by the KFC Foundation that empowers eligible team members throughout the country to make a tangible impact on their local communities by nominating non-profit organizations doing meaningful work, which is exactly what The Kitchen has gained a reputation for doing.

The Kitchen was one of 50 non-profits on the receiving end of the grant program this year that divvied out a total of half a million dollars in wishes. “The vision of the program is to empower KFC restaurant employees to give back to the communities that they serve and build lasting relationships with organizations they are passionate about,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation.

