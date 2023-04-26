Courthouse to be bid for renovation

In a crowded public meeting, the Lawrence County Commission voted three to two to approve a resolution to move forward with the courthouse renovation project. The county will receive $5 million for the project upfront after refinancing their current debt. ARPA funds are expected to cover roughly $4 million. SSUT funds will pay the remaining $1 million. The renovation is projected to cost approximately $10 million.
The commission will receive bids for the project in the coming months. Based on discussions during last Thursday’s special meeting, bids must be received for the renovation before the county can refinance their debt. The $5 million will be available to the county once their long-term debt is refinanced.
The approved resolution included a plan to extend county loans five years to help pay for the renovation. Refinancing is expected to take place over the summer.
Commissioners Bobby Burch, Norman Pool, and Kyle Pankey voted yes. Commissioners Amard Martin and Nathan Kitchens voted no.
Pankey made the first motion to approve the resolution. Pool provided a second, but Kitchens made a substitute motion.
Kitchens moved to amend the resolution. He proposed using the county’s refinance savings – expected to be around $500,000 – and up to $2 million in ARPA funds to continue preserving the courthouse. Martin provided a second, but Pool, Pankey, and Burch voted no.
After the substitute motion failed, the commission voted on Pankey’s original motion. He and Pool voted yes; Kitchens and Martin voted no. Burch broke the tie and voted yes.
“We’ve all taken this extremely seriously,” said Burch. “We just don’t have many options. You can either renovate it, let it sit there, or tear it down. And what’s the cost of tearing it down? What are you going to replace it with? How much would that cost?”
Burch said the approval is a step towards the historic building’s renovation; however, it’s not the final decision.
“This doesn’t necessarily mean we’re doing it,” Burch said. “This is a step in the direction.”
Kitchens said he’s worried about the scope of repair needed in the courthouse basement.
“I don’t like bidding out the full project all at once,” said Kitchens. “I really would like to see the first stage of removing the dirt around the basement to preserve it and make sure we don’t run into any unexpected issues.
“I definitely don’t want to see it torn down by any means.”
If submitted bids are high above the projected price of $10,075,000, the renovation could face further questions. During Thursday’s meeting, County Administrator Heather Rose shared that bids excessively exceeding the projected cost will not be financially feasible for the county.
“If the bids come back [at] $14, $15 million,” said Rose, “it’s a no go as far as I’m concerned.”
Prior to the Tuesday meeting, citizens were asked to share their thoughts on the pending proposals. Linda Smith and Cindy Roberts Praytor spoke in favor of the courthouse resolution.
“It’s something that, when people come to Moulton, they remember,” said Smith. “They remember the courthouse.
“It is our county seat, and, when you’re recruiting industry, it seems to me that if you have a well-maintained county seat… that speaks well for the county.”
“It’s the jewel of this county,” said Praytor.
No one spoke against the proposal.
The commission will next meet for a work session on May 16.
