In a unanimous decision on Monday evening, the Moulton City Council voted to grant a 4% salary increase for all city employees, which will go into effect on October 1st. The decision came after a thorough discussion of the potential benefits and drawbacks of the raise.

Councilman Jason White of District 1 initiated the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Brent White of District 5. The proposal garnered unanimous support from the entire council, reflecting a consensus on the matter.

