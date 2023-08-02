Are you or were you a pack a day smoker? Have you quit smoking within the past 15 years? And are you between the ages of 50 and 80? If you answered yes to the smoking related questions and are between 50 and 80 years of age you might want to consider being screened for lung cancer. A screening test is recommended to find a disease early, when treatment may work better. The only recommended screening test for lung cancer is low-dose computed tomography (also called a low-dose CT scan). Screening is recommended only for adults who have no symptoms but are at high risk – being a smoker or former smoker puts a person at higher risk. Per the Alabama Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalition (ACCCC) State Plan “Usually symptoms of lung cancer do not appear until the disease is already at an advanced stage. Even when lung cancer does cause symptoms, many people may mistake them for other problems, such as an infection or long-term effects from smoking. This may delay diagnosis."
Most insurance plans and Medicare help pay for recommended lung cancer screening tests, however a referral from your doctor is needed. Check with your insurance plan to find out what benefits are covered for lung cancer screening. Lung cancer was identified as the top cause of cancer deaths in Alabama in 2022 – taking 2650 lives. Per the Alabama Statewide Cancer Registry (2022), Lawrence County has a high rate of lung cancer incidence with 78.4 to 90.9 cases per 100,000 in comparison to Madison County with 46.7 to 60.5 per 100,000. Incidence is the number of newly diagnosed cases of a disease.
