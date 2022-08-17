An Alzheimer’s Education Lunch & Learn event organized by the Lawrence County Extension Office is happening in Moulton next month.
On Friday, Sept. 16, the Lawrence County Extension Office will offer a Dementia Basics program for area residents and caregivers who hope to learn more about cognitive health, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
NARCOG’s Alabama Cares Coordinator Dana Dobson will hold the lecture-style program at the Ag Center conference room in Moulton. The event beginning at 10:30 a.m. will include free lunch for participants.
The event will also feature a “Dementia Virtual Tour,” which will give participants a first-hand look at what it’s like to live with the disease, County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said.
The educational class is free and open to the public; however, registration is required to reserve a meal and a 20-minute time slot for the Virtual Dementia Tour. Registration is available through the Lawrence County Extension Office. Tours will begin at 11:45 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.
“After experiencing the sensory tour, you will understand the overwhelming effects of the aging process when combined with dementia. It is hoped you will make better caregiving and health decisions by knowing what your loved one may be coping with daily,” Shanklin said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions, and this type of cognitive impairment can greatly interfere with a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.
The Ag Center, where the Dementia Basics event will be held, is located at 13075 Alabama 157 in Moulton. To register for the lecture, the virtual tour or both sessions, contact the Lawrence Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
