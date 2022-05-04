An innovate new toolkit offered at the Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) is providing librarians with strategies to help families provide a firm foundation for children to succeed in school and in life. The LCPL is one of 88 public libraries throughout the state participating in Reimagining School Readiness, a program that features research-backed resources for parents or caregivers that profoundly bolsters the preliteracy skills underlying school readiness for children from birth to age 8.
The Reimagining School Readiness (RSR) Toolkit was developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership. The Alabama Public Library Service (APLS) was awarded a grant to train the state’s public libraries on RSR principles including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management.
Throughout the month of March, staff from 88 Alabama public libraries attended the Reimagining School Readiness (RSR) train-the-trainer program led by APLS staff. This research-backed program will greatly enhance early learning through the process of discovery for children from birth to age 8 and their families.
Developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership, the Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit is a set of free resources to equip librarians with proven strategies for families preparing their children for success in school.
“School readiness is an important benchmark for all families with young children to achieve,” said APLS Director Nancy C. Pack. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management. I am excited to demonstrate our commitment to this project and to help Alabama’s children exceed literacy goals outlined by Gov. Kay Ivey.”
According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 50 percent of 4-year-olds across the nation are not enrolled in preschool, and children who do not attend preschool begin Kindergarten behind their peers. According to the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, the state’s First Class Pre-K program is operating 1,373 classrooms with approximately 24,714 students (41 percent of Alabama’s 4-year-olds) for the 2021-22 school year.
The Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit was developed in 2017 to help close this gap among early learners by empowering librarians to share helpful resources, tips, and activities with their communities. A grant of nearly $250,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) expanded the toolkit to reach 18 states over three years.
“Providing children with high-quality learning experiences is a sound investment in Alabama’s future,” said Jana Aday, LCPL Youth Services Coordinator. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development and empowers librarians to support children and families through fun, everyday activities that can happen at the library or at home.”
The toolkit’s resources—including implementation tips and strategies for librarians, and take-home activities for families—are based on research that views school readiness as an important developmental process over the first eight years of a child’s life. Program research asserts that all children are capable of developing the skills they need if the adults in their lives provide developmentally appropriate and rich experiences to boost learning and cognitive development. The toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters, and flashcards in six languages that feature easy, everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children’s thinking skills.
About LCPL
The Lawrence County Public Library was founded in 1961 as the Moulton Library before transitioning to the county library during the early 70s. The current library opened its doors to the public in 1974 near historic downtown Moulton by the Lawrence County Board of Education and Lawrence County High School. The library currently serves a population over 30,000 residents. To learn more about the LCPL, visit myLCPL.org.
About APLS
The Alabama Public Library Service is the state agency whose mission is to provide information services to all citizens, local public libraries, and state employees. To learn more, visit aplsws1.apls.state.al.us/aplsnew/web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.