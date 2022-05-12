Lawrence County has lots to offer

By Loretta Gillespie
It is uncertain how Mother Nature manages to send a cold spell at Easter each year. No matter when they move the date around to, she will always be there to remind us that she is in control!
So although it was a little brisk and more like sweater weather last Saturday, it still gave area residents a good excuse to get outside and see and hear some great things about Lawrence County.
For one thing, how ‘bout them strawberries? Have you ever eaten better ones, anywhere? They remind us of what food tasted like when we were kids. Thick and red, juicy and sweet, the perfect spring treat for Strawberry Festival fans of all ages!
This popular spring festival continues to bring in people from all around us to make it the largest, most successful of all the current festivals in the county. People enjoy the great selection of live entertainment, vendors with everything from hand-crafted jewelry to strawberry pastries, and of course, plenty of the festival’s namesake, good ol’ home-grown strawberries to take with you and enjoy!
In addition to all the usual festival booths, it was just good to see the town of Moulton filled with smiling faces, some wearing strawberry mustaches’ and to hear people calling out cheerful greetings.
In Courtland, on the first Saturday in May, Mayor Linda Peebles welcomed Earl Smith and Mike Owens. She thanked the visitors for choosing to spend their Saturday in Courtland, explaining that these events were made possible due to funding provided by a grant from Alabama Humanities. Songwriter Mike Owens opened the event with patriotic songs that he had written, then Mr. Earl did an excellent job entertaining everyone with life stories that he remembered from his younger years. “His presentation about disarming the hydrogen bomb was fascinating and Mr. Earl is a true American hero. He also had his book to sale and sign on Saturday.
I feel honored to have had the privilege of having Mr. Earl to come to Courtland and tell his story so that it won’t be lost or forgotten and can live on in the history of our great country,” said Peebles. Mike Owens closed the program with one of his patrotric songs. Mike is a very talented singer and song writer, 35-40 people attended.
Also on this past weekend’s agenda was a true and accurate account of bravery and heroism in its finest hour, as told by Lawrence County’s own Earl “Buster” Smith. His first–hand account was kept under the strictest of military secrets for fifty years. Then, when that time expired, the Freedom of Information Act kicked in and suddenly Earl was getting phone calls from former military friends about an old nemesis who had come forward to claim the honor of having saved the whole Eastern Seaboard practically single handedly. Well, Earl mulled that over for a while. “The military has a name for this kind of thing,” Earl Smith explained to his audience in Courtland last Saturday. “It’s called ‘stolen valor’ and this man wasn’t telling the true story so some of us that he must have thought dead came forward and corrected his version of the story.”
Smith has since gone on to be awarded the key to the city of Goldsboro, NC where this near-disastrous event took place in 1961. “This was President John F. Kennedy’s first press release since being inaugurated,” Smith pointed out. “It is referred to as the Broken Arrow Event and can be found online under that name and the date, January 1961.”
You can also read the story of Earl Smith’s life when growing up in the Hatton area. Smith, a Hatton graduate, joined the Air Force immediately after high school and was only 24 when the event took place.
It has been estimated by various military experts that a blast created by the two nuclear weapons aboard the crashed plane would have been stronger, done more damage and taken more lives than both bombs dropped on Japan that resulted in the end of WWll.
The story has been verified and even documented by a famous French documentarian for an upcoming docu-drama titled, The Cold War, which is being filmed in the US and in France and will be released by National Geographic.
The story is also being turned into a major motion picture to be released, hopefully, in the next two years, if scheduling doesn’t get interrupted by that pesky little virus again.
Local author, Joan Lang, attended the event. “Someone tried to take credit for this heroic act,” said Lang, shaking her head. “I’m so glad that his story can be told after all these years. A man who risked his life to save millions is from right here in Lawrence County!”
Lang went on to praise Duane and Alice Evans for helping Earl Smith to get his story published. The couple also assisted Lang in publishing her book, “I Would Walk a Thousand Miles.” Both books can be purchased on Amazon.
Smith’s talk was a part of Courtland’s ‘Saving Our Stories’ series which will continue throughout the year on the first Saturday of the month.
One of the most exciting events in the valley occurred in Town Creek on April 30. Mayor Mike Parker and City Council have been applying for and being awarded grant money to help make major improvements to the historic Town Creek RR Depot. They have done some structural and cosmetic improvements to the building’s exterior and are now starting to make some interior improvements, including new flooring, wiring, plumbing improvements to the restrooms and paint. The official announcement was made by Mayor Parker, with added statements of support by State Rep. Proncey Robertson, Judge Mark Craig, and columnist Loretta Gillespie.
“We are pleased to announce that Town Creek will soon be the home of the new Town Creek Community and Hazlewood Sports Museum!” said the Mayor proudly to a crowd that included members of the Hazlewood teams that led them to victory in three state championships and far beyond!
These players are members of an elite group that may only exist here in Town Creek. Strategic Analysts in the US and in Denmark worked up the odds of having so many professional players who came from such a small town and were born and raised within five miles of one another. The odds are one in one hundred million. If you read numerically more easily, that’s 1/100,000,000.
The fact that five of the eight were raised in one household is even more incredible. There are many more athletes in the Town Creek area that will increase this number, but for now it’s the current number that will encourage people to bring their children to visit this fascinating sports museum. “This will show kids that they can do anything!” said one of the Goode brothers.
A board will oversee the operations of the museum. At press time the board consisted of former Hazlewood coach, Rickey Johnson, long-time announcer for the Hazlewood Golden Bears, Robert Sheffield, and Clyde Goode, ll , father of four of the Hazlewood players who went on to achieve professional status, and a nephew who did the same and was raised by the Goodes.
This museum will be a real asset to the entire county. It will give the county its third museum, and the only one dedicated to professional players who are now grown men, two of whom have made it part of their life’s work to help kids mature both intellectually and physically which in turn will help them achieve their dreams and goals in life. The Goode Elite Prep School is located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
This new museum will touch thousands and thousands of lives, proof positive that you can come from a small village and go on to become a star athlete, or anything else you may dream of.
The University of Alabama will help to feature memorabilia from each of the athletes who played for the Crimson Tide. Hopefully, other universities and organizations will follow in this endeavor.
One of the Goode brothers who played and coached professionally, Kerry D. Goode, is now living with ALS, sometimes known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It is hoped that his foundation, The Goode Foundation, will create even more awareness because of this museum.
Following the announcement and a brief stop at the Town Creek Public Library to view their new Learning Trail, the group met at the Posey Farm, where Steve Posey gave a verbal history of the farm, and a detailed glimpse of the future of farming on a large scale. Agriculture is now Lawrence County’s largest industry. The Tennessee Valley is Alabama’s most concentrated row-crop-producing area, with Limestone, Madison, and Lawrence counties leading in cotton acreage.
All in all, the events around the valley are working together to show the rest of the country just where Lawrence County, Alabama is, what we have done, and what we can do!
Percent of farms that:
• have internet access: 70
• Farm organically -Sell
directly to consumers: 4
• Hire farm labor: 27
• Are family farms: 98
Information compiled from the 2017 Census of Agriculture, U.S. Summary and State Data, for complete footnotes, explanations, definitions, commodity descriptions, and
methodology.
Please support these and other Lawrence County Historical and Sports Museums. A list is provided below.
Pond Spring, The General Joseph Wheeler Plantation, located near Courtland. This historic plantation home and outbuildings are located at 12280 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro, AL 256-637-8513.
The Jesse Owens Museum, Oakville, Alabama, located at 7019 County Road 203, Danville, AL 256-974-3636. Website: www.jesseowensmemorialpark.com
The Oakville Indian Mounds Educational Center. Learn about Alabama’s native people. Home of the Multicultural Indian Festival. Located at 1219 County Road 187, Danville, AL 256-905-2499. Visit www.oakvilleindianmounds.com.
Bankhead National Forest. Visit the Sipsey Wilderness and picturesque waterfalls in this beautiful natural treasure. Visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov.
The Courtland Heritage Museum currently closed for repairs. Located in downtown Courtland, Alabama.
The Lawrence County Archives, Moulton, Alabama 698 Main Street, Moulton, AL 35650, phone 256-974-1757.
The Jackson House. Circa late 1800s, located in Moulton, Al. Available for community events. See The Jackson House Foundation on Facebook for more information.
