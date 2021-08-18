Courtland’s Third Thursday Slowdown and Vintage Market are returning downtown this week, according to organizer Greg Pace.
“We are planning on being on the Courtland Square this Thursday. Hamburgers will be furnished for this month’s Third Thursday Slowdown,” Pace said.
The Courtland Slowdown events usually take place on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Pace said visitors are encouraged to bring their own drinks and lawn chairs for fellowship in the Courtland Park.
He said a monthly Vintage Market event, which returned to the Courtland square in July, is happening on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.
“There is no cost to set up,” he said. “We had six vendors last time and hope for more this month. We had a great day, so mark your calendars and tell your friends.”
The Vintage Market, which was held in Courtland on the third Saturday of each month during its inaugural year in 2019, was initiated by Pace, his late wife Lisa Pace, and a group of local residents before the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality for North Alabama residents in early 2020.
The Paces helped organize the market in hopes of promoting future business within Courtland’s developing downtown retail space, Lisa Pace said in July 2019. That year, organizers hosted the market event from July through October in downtown Courtland.
Pace said the event will continue to be held on the third Saturday of each month as long as the market generates enough interest and participants, and as long as a surge in COVID-19 cases doesn’t impede social gatherings or planned events.
“I’m really not sure how many more of these events we’ll be able to have with COVID,” he said last week. The Third Thursday and Vintage Market events are open to the public and free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.