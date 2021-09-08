North Courtland begins work on storm shelter with help of USDA Rural Development funds

The town of North Courtland broke ground at the site of a future storm shelter last week after the town announced four projects made possible by $117,800 grant funds from USDA Rural Development Alabama.
The new storm shelter, located at 1180 Davis Street near North Courtland’s former city hall, is projected to cost about $49,000, according to Mayor Riely Evans.
Of the $117,800 USDA grant, he said $36,700 is being used on the new 10-by-30 facility, which he said will have a maximum capacity of about 70 to 75 people.
North Courtland Magistrate Lasonia Fuqua said the remainder of the project is being paid for out of the town’s general fund.
“We’ve had to save to get this done, and we’ve had to put other projects on the backburner until we can get the shelter finished,” she said at the ceremony Thursday.
Evans said North Courtland is the only municipality in Lawrence County without a community storm shelter—the nearest shelter, located at Roy Coffey Park in Courtland, is a few miles away. Evans said the new shelter will benefit elderly and assisted living residents nearby.
“This storm shelter has been a focus for me, and I want to thank the citizens for being patient as this came together,” Evans said, referencing the devastation felt in Louisiana and southern Mississippi following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29.
“We’re praying for Louisiana, and we just want to keep our citizens safe,” he added.
Evans said another large portion of the USDA Rural Development funds assisted with public safety and infrastructure projects.
Allen Bowen, acting director of USDA Rural Development Alabama, said $37,500 went towards repaving six streets in North Courtland. Davis Street, Washington Avenue, Herold Washington Avenue, Rosa Parks Street, Smith Street and Church Avenue were repaved thanks to the grant funding.
“These streets were all in poor condition, but all highly used,” Bowen said. Evans added that the six streets had not been repaved in at least 20 years.
Another $36,000 from the USDA grant helped purchase a new vehicle for the North Courtland Police Department, Bowen said. The funds helped purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with four-wheel-drive capabilities and helped pay for a portion of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe for the police department.
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said the department was operating with only three vehicles, all of which had more than 300,000 miles at the time Evans entered office. He said a recent ice storm that affected northern Lawrence County earlier this year left many residents without power.
“We had trouble getting to some of our citizens without a four-wheel-drive vehicle,” he said the new purchase improves response time and capabilities of the department.
The $36,000 USDA grant funding for public safety projects provided equipment like body cameras and body armor for North Courtland’s police force as well, Bowen said.
He said a remaining $7,600 from the USDA Rural Development funds is being used to improve security around the site of the new storm shelter. A new security fence will also enclose a nearby community dumpster on the property.
“These projects are just as important as a $5 million dollar project,” Bowen said. “It’s not the dollar amount, but the value of the help to our small, rural communities.”
He said more than 40 programs are offered to communities across Alabama through USDA Rural Development, including the Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants program, which provided the $117,800 award to the four North Courtland projects.
According to the program, grants are awarded to rural communities which have a population of 5,000 or fewer and the median household income of the proposed service area is below the higher of the poverty line or 60% of the State nonmetropolitan median household income. Grants that are awarded cover up to 75% of the proposed project.
“On behalf of the town council and the rest of the community, we are so pleased with the help from USDA, and we want to thank them on all the projects they’ve helped with,” Evans said. “North Courtland is not done. We’ve got a lot of growth to do. With help from the USDA, we’re on the right path.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.