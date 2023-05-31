Master Gardeners involved in community projects

Lawrence County Master Gardeners have been involved in two large community service projects with two schools in 2023. The two schools being Signature School in Moulton, and East Lawrence Elementary in Trinity. The individuals involved in the projects went thru the 10-week Master Gardener training and selected these two schools as part of the community service work they would like to be involved in after graduation, and upon joining the Lawrence County Master Gardener Association. Thru partnerships with the schools, Master Gardeners have provided the passion for plants, and the labor to make these learning gardens for the school’s youth happen.
However, there are always new projects and different interests of people involved in the Master Gardeners program – people find their niche, be it a plant sale or helping at 4-H programs or community events such as the Moulton Lions Club Tractor Pull. Individuals involved in Master Gardener programs are often retired, but with online training there are many people with flexible work schedules who sign on to become a Master Gardener. Sign up for the Fall 2023 Master Gardener Training classes has begun and will continue thru June 30th. The cost of the 10-week program is $150. The online classes start August 10th and will continue thru November 9th. Because people will be working with the public, there will be a background check conducted of applicants. The lab portion of the classes will be in Russellville (Franklin Co.), under the direction of Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds.
