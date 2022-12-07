Ravenwood developer John Riley spoke with Rotary Club last Thursday about his ongoing work to transform the Bankhead cabin into “the gateway of Bankhead Forest.”
Riley, the president and CEO of Cullman Savings Bank, purchased the Ravenwood estate with his wife, Rhonda, from Duane Evans earlier this year. He plans to continue Evans’ desire to turn the Ravenwood lodge into a bed and breakfast for anyone who wishes to stay when visiting Bankhead Forest and the surrounding area.
