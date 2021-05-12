Jackson House seafood fundraiser to be held outside this Saturday

Ever since its inception in 2011, the Jackson House Foundation has been busy recruiting volunteers, members, and trades people who have contributed their time, talents, and efforts toward making the dream a reality.
The dream, to bring the venerable old house back to life, began with a time worn and much neglected house, set back behind the bus parking spaces next door to a condemned coliseum. It was once the pride of Moulton, but as it aged, it was allowed to fall into disrepair following its relocation to its present setting, more out of necessity than forethought, because it was given to the city and that was the only place they had handy to put it at that time.
The house was loaded up on a big flatbed and uplifted from its home on the corner of Walnut and Main, and moved down the Walnut Street hill beside the new County Administrative Building, across a pasture and onto the blacktop near the Lion’s Club Building. Then it turned a curve and arrived at its current location, across from Lawrence County High School.
There it enjoyed a few years as a meeting place for various community activities, weddings, showers, political rallies, and reunions, etc. until finally it became a burden on the city to keep it up, so it was allowed to begin the slow decent into dereliction that faces a lot of historic buildings, and would probably have been torn down by now if not for the efforts of the Jackson House Foundation.
The core group, with a determination to see it through no matter what, has managed to survive hard times, lean years and many, many repairs and setbacks, including a microburst that took out part of the roof, and the more recent pandemic, which limited fundraising almost entirely last year.
However, due to their hard work and diligence, and to the willingness of the community to offer their support in attending and donating to fundraising efforts, the light at the end of the tunnel is now almost within the grasp of the people who made it their mission to restore the historic home to its former glory.
During that time, there have been brunches, barbecue sales, silent auctions, online auctions, private donations, letter writing donation campaigns, and other activities that required not only the Foundation members and volunteers, but the participation of community members and grant writers, who in turn secured grants that made much of the restoration possible. Another segment of the community without whose participation this effort would have failed is the wonderful area merchants who have unfailingly donated very generously to this effort each year.
This year’s fundraiser will take place on May 15, (this Saturday) and will change up its normal format in deference to COVID–19 restrictions. Chairperson Tammy Roberts explained that the event, previously held indoors, will take place outside this time, “The weather is supposed to be beautiful, so this will give people a chance to get out and visit without fear of getting the virus that continues to affect so many people nationally and locally.”
The much anticipated seafood buffet will be on a carry-out only basis and orders will be hot and fresh, cooked and dished up on a first come first served, numbered, basis, on the day of the event, “As long as the food lasts that day,” Roberts stressed. “Be sure to come early (gates open at 3:00 p.m. and remain open as long as the food lasts) and get your number!”
In addition to the usual scrumptious seafood delicacies that the event is known for, such as fried shrimp, fried catfish and fried oysters, there will be Jim Robert’s amazing hushpuppies, slaw, and homemade sauces and baked goods. (See full menu in sidebar)
“The ladies of the committee have always outdone themselves when preparing items for our bake sales,” complimented Roberts. “We have some of the best cooks anywhere right here at home and people are always requesting various goodies that we try our best to have on hand, but again, these are limited so if you want to be sure to have a really good, home-baked dessert, you need to come early so that you’ll have a good selection from which to choose.”
Glen Copeland will be on hand to liven up the mood with his country style picking and vocals, and there will be plenty of items donated by local merchants that are up for silent auction on display outside, so be sure to stop and look at the gifts and leave your bid.
To-go plates will be made to order while you wait, so there will be plenty of time to browse through the auction items, such as antiques, purses, pictures, gift cards from Steve’s Drugs, Western Sirloin, Plaza Bonita and Nails for You, as well as towels from Red Land Cotton, and an array of other very nice gifts.
The funds from this event will help to close the gap in finishing up the decade-long project. “We still have to finish renovating the upstairs bathroom, do some rather extensive work on the wraparound porch, purchase and install a new HVAC for the upstairs, and a few other things, “ Roberts explained. “When we do these last things, then the house will be ready for rental. Funds for the rental will go toward upkeep of the house so that it pays for itself,” she noted.
Thanks to a grant from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area organization in the Shoals, there is some grant money available toward the purchase of the new unit. The foundation has to come up with the match for these grants.
“That might all sound like a daunting task, but we have come so far since we started that it seems like a miracle when I think about it now, so the rest is just a matter of raising the remaining money,” said Roberts.
The funds from other events have helped, not only in renovating the house, but to furnish the house in period pieces. Some were donated, including a beautiful pump organ and a China cabinet by Nelson Furniture and this exquisite fainting couch was purchased for use in the upstairs landing area. “It needed recovering when we bought it,” laughed Roberts, “Tom Roberson reupholstered it and now it’s a stunning addition to the house.”
She would also like to add some extra lighting to the upstairs landing. All of that is coming together, again, thanks in part to members of the community. “Steve and Julie McLemore recently donated a beautiful, ornate marble topped table that is perfect for this house,” said Roberts. “We appreciate any period items that people wish to donate, plus any items that can be used in the silent auctions.”
The organization is a designated 501c3 entity.
Local artist, Belinda McCullough Elliott, did a special painting technique on the walls of the landing where the fainting couch will be featured. Her skill left the stained and cracked wall looking like a marble showpiece. New flooring for the upstairs bathroom was purchased from Elite Flooring of Decatur, who also donated $100 toward the cost of the flooring.
If all goes well, Roberts hopes to announce that the house will be available sometime in late summer of this year.
You’ll also want to be sure to register for some really nice door prizes when you pay and get your number. “We want to be sure to remind people that we are also having a dime drive,” said Roberts. “When we get the two-liter bottle completely filled, we will be able to pay up to five hundred dollars for some of the needed repairs and equipment,” Roberts explained.
Again, because the food is limited, be sure to come early and come hungry! Plates are $15-$20, which can be paid at the time of purchase.
The event will be held on the grounds of the Jackson House, directly across from Lawrence County High School. There is no admission to the grounds and house that day.
Local author, Joan Young Lang, will be on hand with her new book, set in Lawrence County in the 1800s. She will sign and sell books and is available for questions about this interesting story that shows us a glimpse of what life was like here when the county was first settled.
For more information contact Roberts at 256-566-6427, or visit the Jackson House Foundation page on Facebook.
Menu:
Fresh from the Gulf
Fried Oysters $15
Fried Shrimp $15
Fried Catfish Fillets $15
Combo of (2) items $20
Comes with slaw, fries, hush puppies and choice of homemade tarter or cocktail sauce.
Small boiled Shrimp $15
Large boiled Shrimp $20
Comes with crackers and cocktail sauce
