Moulton landmark house added to state historical register

When you pull up the driveway to the attractive brick home set back a ways from Market Street, you are immediately surrounded by the history of this quiet, stately house and its history laden grounds which includes a cemetery.
Its most outstanding feature, though, is the huge window with its gently curving top. It makes the house a landmark of sorts.
The home is often associated with the name Liberty Hall, which no longer stands. Although that house is long since gone, the Littrell house, which now occupies the land, will never really be known as the Littrell House. For too many years, everyone in Moulton, and indeed, Lawrence County, knew this spot to be Liberty Hall – “liberty to comers and goers to do as they pleased.”
Liberty Hall was never about the house only, it was about the land, and the freedom found there by everyone who passed, while the Littrell House is a venerable old home built in 1932, as a wedding gift.
Even so, it will always be Liberty Hall to those in Lawrence County. To understand the fascination with Liberty Hall, it is necessary to understand the history of the land and the houses built there.
The entire history of the houses on Liberty Hall hill are listed in the Archives, should you wish to learn more about the succession of owners and the families buried in the cemetery. However, this article is for those in the community who are interested in how to go about getting houses, churches, bridges and property on the historic rolls.
This interest was sparked by the recent inclusion of the Liberty Hall/Littrell House on the Alabama Registry of Landmarks and Heritage by the Alabama Historical Commission.
The process is often so daunting a task that people are reluctant to begin, but fortunately we have in our community an archives that contains information on every family in the county, and even more important, we have Wendy Hazle who is the director of the archives, to help walk us through the process.
According to Wendy’s detailed research, deeds indicate that one Bernard Devan was granted title to the property on March 1, 1829. Little is known about the Devan family in Lawrence County beyond a few records indicating the purchase of land. Whoever Bernard Devan was, his property eventually found its way into the hands of the Jackson and Hansell families. It is possible that the property was owned by others between Devan and Jackson, but no certain records exist to confirm.
Located on the property is a cemetery.
Information at the Lawrence County Archives indicate that there are deeds going back as far as March 1, 1829.
Below is a partial example taken from the history compiled and attached to the application for placement on the state registry.
Sometime before 1925, Mr. William Isham Heflin bought the property. What his plans were for the place is not known, but Mr. Heflin died before anything was decided. His widow Evie, and daughter Josephine inherited his holdings, and the original Liberty Hall structure was torn down.
Eventually, the original Liberty Hall structure was torn down. Evie built a brick house on the site for her daughter and new son-in-law James Kelly Littrell.
This is the house that still stands today. It is believed that the house was built in late 1932 or early 1933 as the couple wed in 1933 and took up residence in the newly completed home.
Josephine’s mother moved to a home she built on the neighboring property. Though the original house named Liberty Hall no longer stood, the new house and property retained the old name.
The children of Josephine and James Littrell inherited the property at the death of their parents, and in 2009, they sold the house and land to one Thomas Pace.
In 2015, Randel and Anna Mullican purchased the house and land. Anna’s archaeological background compels her to maintain the structure as it was built, and she and Hood are working carefully to make any needed repairs and improvements while maintaining the original design. They also plan to restore the cemetery with wrought iron fencing and repaired stones. As true historical restoration is time consuming and expensive, these things are being done as time and finances allow. Both Hood and Anna are pleased to own this historic site, and they are dedicated to its preservation.
Liberty Hall or the Littrell house is a treasure to the community of Moulton and to Lawrence County. Its inclusion on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and History would acknowledge its unique story and make it one of the gems of Lawrence County. Once again, the picnics on the lawn, the games, the laughing couples, the voices of the children will be seen and heard at Liberty Hall. (End of Wendy Hazle’s detailed account of the history of the property)
This detailed history proved invaluable in securing the recent certification of the house.
Hazle advises that the process for putting a house on the State Historic Register all starts with the official form. “You have to fill out that information and then write the history,” she explained.
“When doing a history on a house, I have to rely on official documents, newspaper articles (if they exist), testimony from anyone who has firsthand knowledge, etc.,” she continued.
You can get an idea from the history Wendy wrote of Anna and Hood’s house what the historical committee is looking for and the sources she used. “This is true of all places I put on the historic register,” Wendy pointed out.
She suggests that if someone wants to do this for their own home, they should start by first downloading the form from the Alabama Historical Commission. Once they have the form filled out, they can begin on the History section. “This is the most important part,” Hazle stressed, “It does require a lot of detail. They need to basically know the entire history of the property, need to be able to explain the historic significance, and be able to explain why it should be included on the register.”
“For instance, my house is more than 50 years old, but I would never try to include it on the register because there is no historic significance to the architecture or the property. There has to be something that makes the building or property stand out.”
Hazle went on to share her expertise on the subject, “Now, having said that, I will also say this. If the building is very old - say near the 100 year old mark - the architecture or historic significance doesn’t matter as much. The building is old, and that makes it special. My example there would be the Jesseton Post Office cabin that we put on the register. The dogtrot cabin is not in fabulous condition, however it is historically significant! So there are always things to consider when looking at a property.”
Hazle went on to advise anyone considering doing this, “I would suggest they consult with the Alabama Historical Commission or with me at the Archives to see what the possibilities are. Also, I am glad to do this for anyone at no charge. I realize that the research can be daunting for some.”
She went on to point out that getting something on the state register and getting something on the National Historic Register are vastly different. “The National Register requires a great deal more work and research, and I have never done that. I am currently lending my assistance to the Irwin House nomination, but I am not doing that work.”
As for Anna Mullican, she and Hood are thrilled to finally have the house take its rightful place among the historical homes in the state.
“I would love to see others try to do this,” said an enthusiastic Anna. “I envision Moulton someday with small metal placards like other historic districts with the original owner’s last name, circa or established in what year.”
She cautions that taking on a project like this is not for the faint of heart.
“You can’t imagine how hard it is to keep up historic houses and preserve interesting architectural features!” Anna exclaimed.
The couple has done an exemplary job of painstakingly rennovating the house and grounds. It still had good bones so they didn’t have to do a whole house renovation, but they have had to make several repairs, done in sections. “The walls are plaster, we’ve made several plumbing repairs, and have installed some period light fixtures,” said Anna.
“Glass doorknobs were a frequently commented on feature on the historic tour this spring,” Anna recalled.
They plan to keep making repairs as necessary and will continue to give advice to any other couples who live in houses that need a little or a lot of TLC.
Anna credits Wendy with being the driving force behind getting the house on the register.
