Many times people don't realize that some adults are without any family and end up alone during Christmas.
Lawrence County DHR is collecting new items for our adult clients so they will know that they are cared for and don't feel alone during the Christmas season.
Some of the items that we are looking to collect is blankets, no-slip socks, magazines, books, crossword puzzles, lotion, etc.
We are also wanting to make goodie baskets for them.
Items can be dropped off at Lawrence County DHR, 13280 AL Hwy 157, Moulton. If you have any questions, please call Director Markita McLemore at 256-905-3100.
