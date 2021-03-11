Bank Independent will kick off its tenth annual Toy Share drive on November 13th for area children. Between November 13 and December 4, the bank will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at any Bank Independent location, and offer two “less-hands-on” ways to lend a helping hand. Toy Share can accept monetary donations through PayPal and through an Amazon shopping “Wishlist.” All items will be distributed to local children in need through partner organizations across North Alabama.
“The generosity of our friends and neighbors makes a huge impact in the lives of children in our own communities,” says Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent, Inc. the parent company of Bank Independent. “We know this year will look a little different from previous years as we adjust to the restrictions placed upon us all by the current pandemic. However, I’m confident that this year we’ll make Christmas morning brighter for more families than ever before.”
In 2019, the Bank’s Toy Share drive provided over 3,688 toys and more than $730 in cash donations to partner organizations in time for distribution to local families for Christmas.
“The 2020 Toy Share drive will still have ambitious goals, but we will also focus on the safety and convenience of everyone involved,” says Nikki Randolph, Bank Independent Community Engagement Officer. “We are establishing Drive-by Collection Events over a four-week period so donors can drop off toys. Based on the success of previous drives this year, we’re using Paypal to accept monetary donations on our bibank.com/help page. And for a touchless shopping alternative, we’re offering a link to an Amazon Wishlist with pre-selected gift ideas for infants on up to teenagers.”
Toy Share donation and shopping links can be found at bibank.com/help. Drive-by Collection Events will take place at local Bank Independent sales offices between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following dates and locations: November 13th in Decatur and Moulton, November 20th in Muscle Shoals, Athens and Russellville, November 27th in Florence, and on December 4th in Madison and Lexington.
Charitable organizations distributing Toy Share donations include the Angel Tree Program in partnership with Lexington High School, Christmas Charities Year Round of Madison County, Committee on Church Cooperation in Morgan County, Cornerstone Church in Lawrence County, Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone counties, Lauderdale County Christian Children’s Home, Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, Safeplace of the Shoals and William Porter Foundation of the Shoals.
Toy Share is the last of four annual Share drives hosted by Bank Independent in 2020 to give back to the community as part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands initiative.
About Bank Independent
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With our new Digital branch and 28 traditional branches across north Alabama, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All of our employees reside in our local communities, and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
