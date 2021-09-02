God working through others in distant lands

By Loretta Gillespie
Special to The Advertiser
When Moulton’s Olivia Coffey graduated from Lawrence County High School in 2009, her life’s course was already planned in her mind. That’s not always the case with people so young, but in Olivia’s case her calling to work for the Lord came at an even earlier point in her life.
“I knew that I wanted to be used by God, somewhere overseas when I was a teenager, because of hearing the Word all of my life in church at Pleasant Grove, and even more when I was at a youth camp one summer that focused on spreading the gospel to those who had not heard it,” recalled Olivia. “I just couldn’t stand the thought of people dying without ever knowing Christ.”
Her parents, A. J. and Susie Coffey, recall that time in Olivia’s life as revealing, of God showing her and her letting them know His plan for her life. “When she got back from her first mission trip, ‘Go Tell’ in Georgia, where she saw a film about Russian orphans, she walked down the aisle at church crying and laid her heart on the altar. She was only about 13 at the time,” said Susie.
“I knew how serious she was because she woke me up on three different occasions in the middle of the night,” recalled A.J. “She had nightmares, always the same one, of Asian children walking up to the pearly gates and St. Peter saying, “Go to hell,” and Olivia told me, “Daddy, I’ve got to do something about that!”
A.J. reminded her that there were plenty of unsaved children around here, and she told him, “Daddy, you’ll have to get that, I have to do something about these children!”
When the time came for her to leave home, A.J. and Susie were heartbroken and afraid. “When she left for her first summer mission trip to the Philippines, it was like sending a soldier off to war. I was really scared, and at first we thought, no, there are people here who need saving, but then I realized that this was God’s plan and I knew that this was going to be okay.”
Susie also recalls her teenage daughter having dreams that she knows now were prophetic. “She kept having those vivid dreams about Asian children over and over again,” said Susie. “It is not a coincidence that she is now serving God in Southeast Asia.”
One of the members of the huge Coffey clan who live mostly in and around Wren, Olivia could have stayed comfortably in the bosom of her family and never left the only place she’d ever lived, but that thought of people not knowing the love of God and the story of Christ wouldn’t let her stay, so after graduating from LCHS she left for seminary school at Southeastern Baptist Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
It was during the summer of her 18th year when she first traveled overseas to the Philippines. It was the first time she’d ever been that far away from her parents. “But even though it was my first trip alone and it was hard to be away from my family, it was amazing!” she exclaimed. “I thought, “this is how God can use me!”
That decision gave her, she says, a peace and a joy she’d never known.
Fully vaccinated and updated on all of her medical requirements, she left for two months in one of the most beautiful and improvished places she’d ever seen. “It was the first time I’d seen such poverty,” she recalls. “Those two short months influenced my world view and gave me a new point of view about internationals, about how they lived.”
She remembers seeing young children hauling cows on motorcycles, things outside her scope of experience. Not only cows, but anything they could manage to balance while whizzing down the dirt roads and on teeming city streets.
Back at Wake Forest, there was also something waiting for her, a new neighbor. That fall when she and her roommates welcomed him to the neighborhood with a plate of cookies, she caught his eye. His name was Matthew. Their meeting was sort of like a blind date orchestrated by God.
Olivia and Matthew were almost destined to be together. Although he wasn’t convicted of this life quite as early as she was, he had come to the conclusion that this was the life that was meant for him by the age of 14. He is the child of parents who worked overseas bringing the Word to those in need and was raised in Africa. He attended a Portuguese school, was home schooled and then sent to a Christian boarding school where he heard a speaker who told about a life of service in other lands that made a real impression on him. Up until then, he’d never dreamed of living in the States, but did have visions of backpacking across Europe when he was still in school. He never did that, but he is a great fan of that lifestyle and his life is very adventurous now!
They were married and soon began their work for the glory of God in faraway places. It’s still hard on her parents. The Coffeys miss seeing Olivia and Matthew, and their grandchildren, yet they know that all things work together for what is good, true and pure, and that it is a real calling. They are understandably proud of what their daughter and son-in-law are doing, making their mark by standing in the gap for others in this world of uncertainty, bringing the Light of the Word to those in darkness.
Since their marriage, the young couple has been assigned in several posts in Southeast Asia, but Olivia had previously traveled to Kenya, Niger, Kazakhstan, and many other countries including central Asia where other large religions dominate. Olivia says that she has never felt as if she were in danger. When she was traveling alone before meeting Matthew, she mostly stayed in private homes of sponsoring Christians or rented apartments with other students.
Olivia’s decision, although made when she was just a child of 13, was never a question in her mind,
“I didn’t know much about other religions before 9-11,” Olivia admitted. “Now I live in a country where the majority of the population belongs to one of the world’s other major religions.”
The couple has been assigned to areas where there is much spiritual darkness and witchcraft is a common practice. They have witnessed to people who practice their faith by sacrificing chickens and worshipping inanimate objects, like stones. Many of them believe they can be blessed by their ancestors.
“It is very challenging work,” admitted Matthew. “We have to figure out where and how to start in a province of 14.5 million people.”
The first step, he says, is usually going into local churches and explaining the gospel to people who often think that Christians are being deceived, and often one can tell that although they are quiet and listening respectfully, they might not be accepting what you are saying. There are times when people will argue with you about the differences, however, then there are the ones who want to have a conversation, and that is a way to open doors to hearts and minds.”
Most of the time, Olivia meets with the women and Matthew meets with the guys. Because of their age range, early thirties and thereabouts, they often meet with groups of their age, anywhere from college age to 35 years old is their most common audience.
Sometimes sports are incorporated into their message, other times they will have people come simply because they want to learn the English language or maybe because they see so few white people and they are an attraction of sorts.
“It is frustrating at times when the fruits of our labor are few, but we trust in God and we persevere,” said Matthew. “Our task is to share with unbelievers and work with churches to become healthier,” he explained.
They frequently work alongside local churches to bring aid to people through Baptist Global Relief, which helped immensely during the initial outbreak of COVID, a time when people were discouraged from leaving home but needed to go out for food. “Baptist Global Relief was a big help in supplying churches with funds to acquire food for people,” he continued.
The couple has two children, both born while they were on assignment in Southeast Asia. Eliza is now 2, while the baby, Raya, is eight months old. Olivia and Matthew both agree that they had very good medical care in these countries.
“The hardest thing right now is looking at my granddaughters knowing that I’m about to send them not across the state, but across the globe!” Susie confessed, “But I know that they are called, and that He is worthy.”
She and A.J. have traveled to some of their assignments in Southeast Asia. The largest cities they have lived in are six or seven million people with pockets of poverty everywhere, and the stench of sewers pervading the city streets. But, Susie and A.J. have learned to trust God and have seen the determination in their daughter’s eyes and heard the excitement in her voice when she talks about what they have achieved. “Of course there is a lot of frustration, and I worry a lot, but I know that His will is sufficient and that He is worthy,” said Susie.
Currently Matthew and Olivia are on vacation in Moulton with her family and in Arizona visiting with his parents. They will be moving to another location upon their return to Southeast Asia. For now, they are enjoying being home with those closest to them and possibly having some Mexican food and other things we take for granted.
They humbly request the prayers of our community. They ask that you pray for boldness on their part, to be able to converse with people who have never heard of Jesus or the ‘Good News.’ “It’s not always convenient and it’s intimidating, as well, to take it upon yourself to start this conversation,” said Matthew. “Statistics show that nine out of ten people will not make it to Heaven,” said Matthew stoically. “We also ask that people pray for our family, for our health our relationship and our safety.”
Matthew usually works in the city, but many others are called to work in small villages that are almost cut off from other people by miles and miles. “Some of these villages are still considered to be the same era as ‘hunter-gatherers,” described Matthew.
“And we have all of the conveniences of life in the big cities, but some of the villages where my friend is assigned are almost sub-Saharan,” said Matthew.
The local people where they live are more curious about them than anything else. “They always want to take pictures of us,” Olivia laughed. “They love white people, but don’t see many.”
Olivia misses Mexican food and of course, her family. “I want them to see my children grow up,” she said wistfully, “And I miss speaking in English,” she laughed.
Matt misses not being anonymous in a crowd. He is more comfortable being part of a crowd rather than standing out in one.
But overall, they are fulfilled to be working in the field of souls, doing what they know is God’s will, and being rewarded in so many other ways than financially, more important and everlasting rewards are their goals.
A.J. and Susie will always wish she was closer but he put it like this, “I was afraid to get in the way of her dream, I was afraid God would take me out of the path of that dream,” he laughed.
“And it’s plain to see that she is living her dream, who can get in the way of someone living their dream?” he asked philosophically.
If you would like more information please contact your local pastor or Robert Smith at the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association at 256-974-8878, or visit their Facebook page.
Matthew and Olivia will be speaking in Moulton on the following dates, please mark your calendar.
The annual Baptist Association meeting will be held Saturday, October 4, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with a meal at 5:30 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The WMU World Day of Prayer is Nov. 1, meal at 6:00, meeting at 6:30 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
