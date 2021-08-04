A Trinity man and woman have been arrested on felony charges after theft was reported at an East Lawrence business last Monday, July 26, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Roger Lee Lowery, 45, and Bridget Renee Reed, 39, are charged with first-degree theft. The two were arrested on Tuesday, July 27, in connection with a theft from a business on Alabama 24 in East Lawrence, according to the report.
“The value of property was approximately $2,500 or more,” the Sheriff’s report said.
Lowery and Reed remained in the Lawrence County Jail as of Monday, Aug. 2, with bonds set at $5,000 each, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.