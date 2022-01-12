With the 2022 elections fast approaching, a carefully planned program of consistent newspaper and digital advertising is an investment that can be proven essential to the outcome of the election. Our staff of experienced advertising representatives and graphic artist can design ideas and ad layouts for your campaign. We have several size and frequency options to fit into whatever advertising budget that you have in mind. Please give us a call at 256-974-1114 today or feel free to stop by The Moulton Advertiser office located at 659 Main Street (downtown Moulton) to speak to a representative. Deadline for political ad placement is on Fridays to get it in the following week’s edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.