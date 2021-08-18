Moulton Police Department is tightening enforcement of loitering laws in city limits after the agency received several complaints of "reckless behavior" near the Walmart Shopping Center on Alabama 24, Police Chief Craig Knight said in a statement released Tuesday.
Knight said the department is also urging parents to discuss loitering and the consequences of violating those laws with their children and teens.
"We have received numerous complaints concerning illegal loitering, littering and reckless behavior in and around the Forum Shops shopping center parking lot that is located east of Walmart," Knight said in the statement. "'No loitering' signs have been posted in the parking lot, but these are being ignored. It is mostly younger people (teenagers) that are congregating in the area."
Knight said the department receives several complaints each week, including a written complaint filed by the Forum Shops property manager.
He said the complaints have been filed after congregants in the area have left large amounts of trash in the parking lot or have driven recklessly through the parking lot, revving up loud engines and disrupting local businesses. Knight said the loitering is causing "dangerous situations in the area."
"The police department will actively enforce the area, and if anyone is in violation of any aspects of the law, they will be arrested," Knight added. "We understand that (teenagers) need a place to meet, but we cannot ignore the fact that they are disregarding all warnings and are breaking the law."
