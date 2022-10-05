Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland; Singing River Trail commissions historic piece of usable public art

The installation of Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course was completed this week by “Artlady” Sonya Clemons. Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.

In addition to being sanctioned by the International Society of Hopscotch, the Society has commended Singing River Trail for using this court to build community and deemed SRT official members of the Society. When asked why this commission was important for SRT, Dr. John Kvach, Executive Director of the Singing River Trail, remarked, “when Mayor Peebles called, we had to help because our mission is to connect North Alabama’s people and communities to a common cause that says stop and visit, have lunch, take a walk, enjoy the history, and now you can even take a hop, a skip, and a jump in Courtland!”

