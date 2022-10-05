Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course comes to Courtland; Singing River Trail commissions historic piece of usable public art

The installation of Alabama’s first internationally sanctioned hopscotch course was completed this week by “Artlady” Sonya Clemons. Clemons, a Jackson County muralist, was commissioned by Singing River Trail (SRT) to hand paint the usable public art on the square of Historic Downtown Courtland. The court is now open to the public.
In addition to being sanctioned by the International Society of Hopscotch, the Society has commended Singing River Trail for using this court to build community and deemed SRT official members of the Society. When asked why this commission was important for SRT, Dr. John Kvach, Executive Director of the Singing River Trail, remarked, “when Mayor Peebles called, we had to help because our mission is to connect North Alabama’s people and communities to a common cause that says stop and visit, have lunch, take a walk, enjoy the history, and now you can even take a hop, a skip, and a jump in Courtland!”
The vision for a hopscotch court was born after Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles saw a YouTube video highlighting how people of all ages and abilities enjoy and utilize a hand-drawn court in Europe. Mayor Peebles stated that Singing River Trail was the perfect partner to complete her vision, saying, “I knew that the Singing River Trail would work with us to create a unique and fun reason to visit Courtland.”
As part of the SRT’s North Alabama Cultural Exchange Program, “Artlady” Sony Clemons executed the artistic elements of the project by designing and hand-painting the court. Remarking on the goal of using the court to build community, Clemons said, “SRT, like art in general brings people together, plus, who doesn’t love hopscotch.”
Singing River Trail and the Town of Courtland invite children of all ages to visit the SRT/Courtland hopscotch court. Visitors can find more information at @SingingRiverTrail on Instagram and Facebook.
[About Singing River Trail] In 2018, the Land Use Committee of Launch 2035, formed of representatives from federal, state, county, municipal, and private agencies, developed the Singing River Trail Master Plan over the course of a 15-month period. Singing River Trail will be a 200+ mile greenway system that strengthens regional bonds and creates new health and wellness, educational, economic, tourism, and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people and communities of North Alabama.
