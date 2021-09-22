Buttressed by increased sales tax collections and federal COVID funding, Lawrence County Schools officials said the fiscal 2022 general fund budget is the largest in the system's history.
The district is adding 2.17 teaching units, a half of a counselor unit and half of an assistant principal unit as well as providing more general operating funds for individual schools. Lawrence County will have a total of 306 teachers in the coming year.
Systemwide student enrollment is at 4,590, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “That’s down from 4,602 at the end of last year’s school year. We’re hoping we can get that number back up to that level,” he said.
The system also will be adding 29 new buses to its fleet, financing 26 and paying cash for three, Smith said, in part to replace older buses.
Earlier this month, the board voted 4-0 to approve a fiscal 2022 budget of $71,712,042 with the general fund portion totaling $43.7 million in revenue and $44.8 million in expenses. The projected beginning balance on Oct. 1 is $7.2 million with a projected $6.6 million balance at the fiscal year’s end.
Chief financial officer Suzy Berryman said the $7.2 million in the reserve fund is about 2½ months of operating money, above the state-required one-month reserve.
“It’s the largest budget we’ve had,” said board chairwoman Reta Waldrep, a member of the board for nine years. “We’re in a position to spend money on the schools and equipment. The federal COVID money has been a help with some of these improvements. … Some years in the past, some subjects weren’t taught because we couldn’t afford teachers. We’re in much better shape now.”
Smith, in his second term, called the budget “outstanding.”
“It’s our largest budget because of the federal funds, but without that money it’s still strong,” he said. “We want the parents to know we are using this money to improve our school systems, to improve academics, identifying kids who need help. We’ll be looking at ACT scores and will make our kids college and career ready.”
Berryman said the system is receiving $19,981,910 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER funds. The money is to be used for improving student achievement which may have waned because of the pandemic and installing and improving water and air systems in the schools.
She said conservative financial planning and local sales tax revenues jumping about 12% the past year are additional reasons the school district is on solid financial ground.
“People are staying home more, buying more at home,” she said. “Sales tax revenue is helping us to be able to get more money out to the schools. There are extra projectors, computers, supplies. It does help fund extra teaching units instead of us going into the hole (on the local units).”
She said for every dollar spent in Lawrence County, the schools receive 2.5 cents. County sales tax for schools collected this fiscal year through July is $5.17 million, already exceeding the $5 million included in the fiscal 2021 budget. Fiscal 2020 saw $5.12 million collected. Berryman projected $5.3 million in the fiscal 2022 budget.
Monthly snapshots show the positive trend. In October, the schools received $506,564 in sales tax. In October 2019, schools collected $402,003. In October 2018, the district collected $335,629. In January, which includes sales taxes over the holidays, Lawrence schools received $566,869. In January 2018, $398,114 was received.
Berryman said the board distributed about $100,000 total to the schools to be used for general operating funds, also known as GO money.
“The (four) high schools each received $10,000 and the elementary and middle schools get about $5,000 to $7,500 each depending on the size,” she said. “They’re able to make small improvements and buy supplies that they haven’t been able to do in the past.”
She said the GO money will be adjusted annually depending on the sales tax collections. She said if the revenue falls after the pandemic ebbs, “there’s a possibility we could lose some (GO money). I don’t see it hurting us that bad.”
The C.C. Smith Trust Fund will distribute a total of $39,000 to Hatton Elementary, Hatton High and Mount Hope School. The $495,000 trust fund earned $8,000 in dividends and interest and another $33,000 was raised through land leases in fiscal 2021. Another $2,000 will be used for cemetery maintenance. A businessman in the western part of the county, C.C. Smith and his wife Elizabeth set up a $29,840 trust in the 1920s for the schools in their part of the county.
The superintendent said “the board needs to look at some wise expenditures, capital projects, maybe put some money aside to pay off debt. We need to do what is going to make the most difference for students.”
Waldrep said she wants the board to look at building or improving playgrounds at elementary and middle schools across the system.
