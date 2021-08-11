The Lawrence County Extension Office is hosting a logging class to discuss topics “relevant to today’s loggers and foresters,” according to organizers. The course will be held at the Moulton Lions Club facility at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The course, “Logger Basics in the Modern World: Safe with your life, your money and your load,” is made possible by a partnership between the Extension Office and an Alabama Professional Logging Manager (PLM) program.
Topics to be covered include safety and responding to job site emergencies, best management practices for roadways, financial management and investing, notifying authorities for roadway entry, and preventing delays and fines by meeting truck requirements, according to County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
“There are 1,500 loggers in Alabama making an impact in every county of the state while supporting our largest industry,” said Shanklin, who is facilitating the course with Regional Extension Agent Lucy Edwards.
She said the course will feature several local speakers including Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sinton, County Coroner Scott Norwood, and local attorneys Jerome Thompson and Mandy Hill. The list of speakers will also include guests from throughout the state, like the Alabama Forestry Commission’s Carey Potter.
“We hope to have a log truck onsite to do a walk-around and other hands-on activities,” Shanklin added.
The course, sponsored in part by the Alabama Treasure Forest Association, requires a $25 registration fee, which includes a meal and door prizes.
Those interested may register online at hhtp://www.aces.edu/go/LoggerBasics. Class size is limited to 25 participants, Shanklin said.
For questions or more information, contact Shanklin at 256-974-2464, or visit the Lawrence County Extension Office, located at 13075 Suite 6 on Alabama 157 in Moulton. The office can be found around the back of the Ag Center Complex, Shanklin said.
The Moulton Lions Club facility, where the class will be held, is located at 455 School Street in downtown Moulton.
