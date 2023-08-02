Back to School Bash supplies kids for the semester

About 100 kids attended the Saturday morning event.

For students, it’s sadly time to head back to school. But Hillsboro’s Back to School Bash ensured they wouldn’t go back empty handed.

The town held its 26th annual event Saturday at Hillsboro Town Hall. Organized by Chief Michael Taylor, the bash provides school supplies to kids from across the region and beyond. 

