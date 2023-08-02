Back to School Bash supplies kids for the semester

For students, it’s sadly time to head back to school. But Hillsboro’s Back to School Bash ensured they wouldn’t go back empty handed.
The town held its 26th annual event Saturday at Hillsboro Town Hall. Organized by Chief Michael Taylor, the bash provides school supplies to kids from across the region and beyond.
“It’s my heart to do what I can for the kids,” Taylor said. “Because if we don’t do it, who else is going to do it and make it right for them.
“I just thank everyone who helped support it and helped make it a big event.”
Roughly 100 kids showed up to receive a backpack filled with school supplies and to play on bouncy slides, ride horses, and eat a delicious cotton candy breakfast.
After all the backpacks were handed out, about 40 of the students rode with Taylor and other adults to Walmart. He gave them each $25 gift cards to be spent on school supplies.
Some of the students made the trip in the officers’ patrol cars.
“Most of them just wanted to go for the ride,” Taylor said. “But they wanted to spend, too.”
The backpacks contained an assortment of items, depending on the student’s grade. High school students’ contained tablets, composition and notebooks, pens, pencils, and hand sanitizer. Younger kids’ held paper, pencil boxes containing writing and craft utensils, and coloring books.
Though held in Hillsboro, Taylor welcomed anyone from anywhere. Students came from all over, with some from Atlanta, Florence, Decatur, and Hartselle. Lawrence was well represented; kids from Moulton, North Courtland, Town Creek, and, of course, Hillsboro showed up to receive supplies.
“It’s not just for Hillsboro people,” Taylor said. “We don’t limit it.”
No kid left empty handed. Any leftover items are kept for next year’s bash.
“We have enough supplies right now for the next two years,” Taylor said. “[But] we’ll have to buy more backpacks.”
Though he partners with local companies for larger items, Taylor and his sergeant, Steven Lindsey, purchase 90 percent of the supplies.
In previous years, Taylor gave the students bicycles. This year he exchanged the bikes for the trip to and spending spree at Walmart.
The Back to School Bash is only one of the ways Taylor has given back to the community. He started in 1991 in North Courtland with People Helping Kids. The organization took the town’s kids on special trips to eat and have fun in Decatur.
Later, with the help of a Decatur construction company, Taylor and workers from the Champion Paper Mill repaired the field and created a track at R.A. Hubbard High School.
In 1993, he moved to Hillsboro, where he started giving away school supplies prior to the school year. As the giveaway grew in popularity, it became the Back to School Bash.
“It’s all about giving back,” Taylor said. “It’s not about getting praised, getting honored. It’s all about giving back to the kids. And that’s what I’m going to continue doing until I retire.”
