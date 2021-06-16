The Lawrence County Dream Center is hosting a free community fireworks show on Sunday, June 27, at Town Creek Ball Park.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature a cornhole tournament, live music, food vendors and bounce houses for children, according to organizers.
Town Creek Ball Park is located on County Road 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road.
The Lawrence County Dream Center will also open a fireworks stand on Alabama 20 in Town Creek from June 24 to July 4. Proceeds from sales will support charitable efforts to feed the local community.
For more information about the Lawrence County Dream Center, visit them on Facebook or contact 256-476-9821.
