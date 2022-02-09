A recent drug investigation in Lawrence County led to the seizure of about 20 pounds of marijuana—and other controlled substances—and the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Mayes, 39, is charged with trafficking in marijuana, distribution of the controlled substance methamphetamine, distribution of the controlled substance cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mayes was developed as a suspect in investigations led by the Lawrence County Narcotics/Vice Unit and was observed “moving large bags from one residence to another,” a report from the Sheriff’s Office said.
“It was later determined Mayes was attempting to move drug-related evidence,” the report states.
On Friday, Feb. 4, Narcotics agents and the Lawrence County Special Response Team executed search warrants at multiple locations related to Mayes within the county.
According to the report, agents located and seized approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, more than 11 grams of cocaine and prescription Norco pills. Multiple firearms and drug-related paraphernalia were also discovered, the report said.
Mayes was also found in possession of a large sum of U.S. currency, which was seized pending condemnation proceedings, the report said. Mayes was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
