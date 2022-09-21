One of Lawrence County’s top annual events will be taking place this weekend.
The Lawrence County Cattlemen’s Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, according to organizers.
Events will begin at 7 p.m. at the Iron Rail Arena in Moulton.
The rodeo recognized by the International Professional Rodeo Association and the Southeastern Professional Rodeo Association organizations will feature saddlebronc, bareback, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, cowgirl breakaway, team roping, cowgirl barrel racing and bull riding events.
Admission is $12 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 6-8 and free for ages five and under.
The Iron Rail Arena will also be playing host to a new event, the first annual Z & W Fall Classic.
The Classic set for this Saturday, September 24 will start at 10 a.m.
The event will feature breakaway roping, which is a variation of calf roping where a calf is roped, but not thrown and tied. It is a rodeo event that features a calf and one mounted rider. The calves are moved one at a time through narrow runs leading to a chute with spring-loaded doors.
The event will feature several prizes, $1,000 added and 70% payback.
Anyone looking to enter can enter twice and boys 14 and under as of January 1 can enter.
For more information on the classic contact Zac Wilson (334) 224-2849 or Will Bradley (662) 665-5534.
Iron Rail Arena is located at 2701 County Road 245, Moulton, Alabama.
