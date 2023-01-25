Road equipment purchases underway

Sitton

Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton announced at the Friday, Jan. 13 commission meeting that road equipment purchases are underway. The equipment was approved for purchase at the Friday, Dec. 9 commission meeting.

Sitton previously said that the county is looking to purchase seven pieces of equipment: a tracked excavator, a herbicide truck, a smooth drum roller, a ride-on broom, an asphalt hot trailer, a pothole patcher truck, and a 28-foot boom mower. 

