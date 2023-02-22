Commission marks $100,000 for Airport

Reist

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Lawrence County Commission approved $100,000 to be set aside for use at the Courtland Airport. The money will purchase needed equipment for use by the new airport manager, Glenn Reist. The money was earmarked from the county’s ARPA fund.  

“The two directors that we had out there before basically had their own equipment,” said Chairman Bobby Burch. “Our new airport director does not have the necessary equipment.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.