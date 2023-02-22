Commission marks $100,000 for Airport

On Friday, Feb. 10, the Lawrence County Commission approved $100,000 to be set aside for use at the Courtland Airport. The money will purchase needed equipment for use by the new airport manager, Glenn Reist. The money was earmarked from the county’s ARPA fund.
“The two directors that we had out there before basically had their own equipment,” said Chairman Bobby Burch. “Our new airport director does not have the necessary equipment.”
County administrator Heather Rose advised the commission to set aside a specific dollar amount that is reserved for the airport. The money will purchase the needed equipment through bids. She recommended $100,000.
“That’s going to cover purchasing the equipment that he needs to do the job that he’s been hired to do,” said Rose.
In addition to other equipment, the county will buy a 200 gallon diesel tank with a pump and a 100 gallon gas tank with a pump for $1,300; a road sweeper for $4,000; and a replacement fuel pump system for $38,450.50.
The county recently received a $30,000 CARES Act grant through the FAA. Rose said it will cover most of the cost for the replacement fuel pump system at the airport. Rebel Services of Ripley, Miss. won the fuel system bid.
Commissioner Amard Martin motioned to approve $100,000 from the Covid (ARPA) fund and to purchase the listed equipment. Commissioner Norman Pool provided a second. It passed unanimously.
The commission amended Reist’s working designation due to language in his contract negating his legal ability to work as a contractor for the county. Unless amended, Reist’s contract required him to be designated a county employee.
“According to IRS rules, he does not pass the 20 point IRS test the way it stands,” said county accountant Michelle Graham. “Given the contract… he is an employee and every way I look at it, he is an employee.”
The designation was due to several factors – including the company providing Reist equipment, salary, and benefits.
“According to the IRS test, if you supply materials; if you give them any kind of hours; if you say how, when, why… you want something done; [they] are an employee,” said Graham.
The work agreement between Reist and the commission required a new description for the airport manager position.
“There needs to be a new job description,” said county attorney David Martin. “The old job description doesn’t really fit an employee; it really is designed for an independent contractor.”
Commissioner Kyle Pankey motioned to approve a new contract for Reist that designates him a county employee. Pool seconded the motion; however, Commissioners Martin and Nathan Kitchens voted against the motion. Chairman Bobby Burch abstained.
After clarifying discussions, Kitchens motioned to approve Reist as a contract employee with medical benefits and a new job description. Rose and county engineer Winston Sitton have similar work designations.
Commissioner Martin seconded the motion. The motion passed.
The commission approved a proposal to advertise the solid waste director position. Previous director Angela Baldwin gave the commission her notice of resignation on January 31. The position will be advertised statewide.
They also approved advertising the vacant site manager position for the Hatton Senior Center.
A proposal was made to payout employee compensation time using Covid funds. The commission debated whether or not to include 911 in the payout since 911 is governed by their own board.
“I think we set a precedent,” said Burch. “When we did the APRA bonuses, I don’t think we included them.
“They will get paid. The question here is [whether Covid money pays them].”
Rose confirmed 911 wasn’t included in the ARPA bonuses.
Kitchens motioned to make the approximately $30,000 payout and include 911 in the payout. Pool seconded Kitchens’ motion.
However, Pankey made a substitute motion to make the payout and exclude 911. Commissioner Martin provided a second to Pankey’s motion; Kitchens and Pool voted nay. Burch broke the tie by voting with Pankey and Commissioner Martin. Pankey’s motion was approved.
“This is how we have done it in the past,” said Burch.
