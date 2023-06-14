For the first time in over a decade the Lawrence County Commission has received a financial rating from S&P Global, and it’s an “A plus.” The rating results from an extensive vetting process by S&P and Raymond James Financial. It will allow the county to refinance debt for the old courthouse renovation, and it testifies to the county’s financial improvement since 2016.

“We’re very elated,” Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said. “It was a lot of hard work. It’s been a team effort. Just very, very proud of everybody for working together on this.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.