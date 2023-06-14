For the first time in over a decade the Lawrence County Commission has received a financial rating from S&P Global, and it’s an “A plus.” The rating results from an extensive vetting process by S&P and Raymond James Financial. It will allow the county to refinance debt for the old courthouse renovation, and it testifies to the county’s financial improvement since 2016.
“We’re very elated,” Commission Chairman Bobby Burch said. “It was a lot of hard work. It’s been a team effort. Just very, very proud of everybody for working together on this.”
County administrator Heather Rose said the county last received a rating when constructing the new county courthouse. It was an “A minus.” The new rating reflects Lawrence County’s improved financial state since then.
“It’s all due to [being] in good financial standing,” Rose said.
In a summary delivered by S&P, the corporation called the county’s financial outlook “stable.”
“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will maintain stable operations and very strong reserves,” the summary stated, “supported by consistent revenue growth during the two-year outlook horizon.”
During the rating process, Rose and county accountant Mechelle Graham submitted past audits and current financial statements, and they were interviewed by Raymond James and S&P.
“We worked with Mr. Brad Green, with Raymond James,” Rose said. “He worked with us and the rating company. We had to submit a lot of information to him, and he submitted it with the rating company.”
According to S&P, “An obligor rated ‘A’ has strong capacity to meet its financial commitments but is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligors in higher-rated categories.”
The S&P rating system descends 11 grades, from AAA to NR (not rated). An “A plus” is the best among the “A” grade range.
The new rating was received after turnover in the commission office resulted in a grim financial state over the previous decade. When Rose accepted the administrator position in 2016, the county’s last completed audit was 2010.
Rose said the county’s finances during that period were bleak.
“The audits were not current, there were no financial statements, there was no beginning balance,” Rose said. “I don’t even know if we could have gotten a company like Raymond James to even consider [lending] due to the shape that our finances were in.”
Rose and her staff have worked with the commissioners and department heads to improve the county’s financial outlook. In her time as administrator, the commission office has completed all overdue audits and now has a stable rating from a leading financial institution.
“It’s taken everybody in this office and the commission,” Rose said. “It took all of us working together.”
