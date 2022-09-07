Registration is now open for a 4-H pet project for students interested in raising rabbits.
The 4-H Pet Rabbit Project is open to any young person between the ages of nine and 18 as of Jan. 1 of the project year, according to Alabama 4-H organizers and the Lawrence County Extension Office.
Participants in the project will begin with one or two rabbits, either buck or doe, and exhibit breeding rabbits that are not sold, according to project organizers. Members will continue to care for their rabbits to produce babies, called kits.
Kits are kept for showing, may be sold at market, or sold to other 4-H Club members, organizers said.
Participants in the project who already own rabbits are not required to purchase additional animals for the project. Students who need assistance in locating rabbits for purchase may contact the Lawrence County Extension Office for potential breeder resources.
Registration for the project opened on Aug. 12. Sign up forms are available at the Lawrence Extension Office on Alabama 157 in Moulton.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, project organizers will hold an Introduction & Information meeting for registered participants at the Moulton Lions Club from 9 a.m. to noon.
Throughout the project, students will learn management practices for growing and raising rabbits, how to keep records and build rapport with other rabbit enthusiasts. The project will also educate students on rabbit behaviors, feed and nutrition.
For more information about the project or to register, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office by calling 256-974-2464.
