Lawrence inmate charged with assault

A Lawrence County inmate is facing additional charges after a corrections officer was assaulted at the county jail last week, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakota Brooke Hanvy, 21 of Moulton, is charged with second-degree assault following the incident last Wednesday, in which Hanvy is accused of hitting a female corrections officer with her fist.
The department said the assaulted officer was treated for injuries at a local hospital and then released.
Hanvy was initially arrested in May of this year for possession of a controlled substance and on failure to appear charges, according to the Sheriff’s report.
