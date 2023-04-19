As she rehearsed for this week’s performances of “The SpongeBob Musical,” Lawrence County High’s Alli Bess Chenault received a great surprise.
Jamie Pothier, the STEM Arts teacher at LCHS, walked into the auditorium with an award. Pothier announced to everyone present that Chenault had won “Best in Show” in the Congressional Art Competition for Alabama’s Fourth District. As a result, Chenault’s art will be part of a national exhibition in the U.S. Capitol.
The piece will remain in Washington, D.C. for a year.
Chenault received several prizes for her victory. Among them were two round-trip tickets to D.C., $500 for travel expenses, a scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design, and a presidential scholarship to Wallace State Community College.
“I’m blessed beyond compare, that is for sure,” said Chenault. “I’ve never been to Washington, so that’s definitely going to be a different experience for me as well, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Chenault’s painting prevailed over 146 other submissions from 25 schools.
The winning painting was announced on Monday at the contest’s awards presentation at Wallace State Community College. Congressman Robert Aderholt served as honorary chairman.
Chenault couldn’t attend due to rehearsals. She said the victory was unexpected.
“I was completely shocked,” said Chenault. “My art teacher ended up coming to me in between… our run-throughs [Monday], so I was in full Squidward getup with my four legs on, and she announced it to the entire group and my jaw dropped.
The prompt for the competition, “An Artistic Discovery,” was open-ended. Artists possessed full autonomy, but the freedom resulted in early struggles for Chenault.
“I was terrified because… for every other contest that I’ve done this year [I’ve] had some sort of concept to go by,” Chenault explained. “Like it’s a little guideline that you can say, ‘Okay, I’m safe with this.’
“I went through a good bit of different ideas,” Chenault continued. “I actually started with something really, really different than I ended up with.”
Of all places, she found inspiration for her final painting on Pinterest.
“I was just scrolling on Pinterest and ended up seeing the blurred lights aesthetic,” said Chenault. “I started really thinking about it and how it would be really cute to experiment with that in acrylics.”
She tinkered with the idea, adding more lights and drops of rain to contrast the blurred background.
“I just think I’m really blessed that it turned out alright,” said Chenault.
As the submission date neared, she devoted hours to adding more details to her image. Finally, she conceded that it was finished.
“At one point,” said Chenault, “you just have to set down your paint brush and say, ‘I’m done.’”
