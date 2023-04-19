As she rehearsed for this week’s performances of “The SpongeBob Musical,” Lawrence County High’s Alli Bess Chenault received a great surprise. 

Jamie Pothier, the STEM Arts teacher at LCHS, walked into the auditorium with an award. Pothier announced to everyone present that Chenault had won “Best in Show” in the Congressional Art Competition for Alabama’s Fourth District. As a result, Chenault’s art will be part of a national exhibition in the U.S. Capitol. 

