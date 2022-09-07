Customers of Moulton Water could see an increase in water and sewer rates that could nearly triple some of their monthly bills if West Lawrence Water Coop pulls out of a contract in which it pays the town $36,200 a month as its water supplier and the town has to borrow millions to improve the treatment plant.

At a work session on Tuesday night, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said it appears Moulton is looking at litigation with West Lawrence. He told the council the co-op is planning to purchase its water from West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority despite having a contract with Moulton Water through 2037. He said the latest contract was signed in 2020. If Moulton loses the legal battle it will cost the town about $434,000 a year in revenue, the water department superintendent said.

