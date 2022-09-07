Customers of Moulton Water could see an increase in water and sewer rates that could nearly triple some of their monthly bills if West Lawrence Water Coop pulls out of a contract in which it pays the town $36,200 a month as its water supplier and the town has to borrow millions to improve the treatment plant.
At a work session on Tuesday night, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said it appears Moulton is looking at litigation with West Lawrence. He told the council the co-op is planning to purchase its water from West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority despite having a contract with Moulton Water through 2037. He said the latest contract was signed in 2020. If Moulton loses the legal battle it will cost the town about $434,000 a year in revenue, the water department superintendent said.
“We’re a small facility and (WMEL) have got a brand new plant out there,” Weatherwax said about the co-op’s desire to change water suppliers. “It’s a case for them where I’d rather ride in your new car than in an old one.”
Water Department Superintendent Jay Johnson called West Lawrence “our best customer” and losing their business would cause rates to jump. Also, the water treatment plant needed upgrades could mean the town would have to finance millions of dollars. He said losing West Lawrence would hurt the town’s revenue flow. “Our residential business in Moulton is not growing, but in the Mount Hope area and western part of the county, we are seeing more water usage,” he said. “More and more poultry houses are going up out there
He said the average residential Moulton Water bill is about $45 a month.
“It would mean about a $6 per month increase per customer per million we have to borrow,” Johnson said. “That could be $6 million.” He said Moulton Water has 3,170 residential customers in the city. West Lawrence has about 6,000 customers, Johnson said.
“When the water bill goes up, the sewer bill goes up. People on fixed income are not going to be happy about that. And how is the mayor going to explain that to the public?” District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys said after the meeting.
Last year, WMEL began operating its $30 million reverse osmosis filtration system at its water plant along the Tennessee River in Hillsboro. It is capable for purifying up to 16 million gallons of water daily and currently purifies about 7 million gallons daily.
Johnson said it could take up to three years before a waterline is in place between the WMEL facility and West Lawrence. “They will continue to purchase our water in the meantime,” he said. He added that West Lawrence will likely continue to purchase some Moulton Water if the town loses a legal battle.
No timeline was given when or if the water/sewer bills will increase.
Johnson said his department is applying for grant money through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Sept. 15 is the application deadline, he said.
He said the water lines in town and at the plant, which was built in 1968, are “old and rusty and corroded” and need replacing.
Weatherwax told council members it would discuss the fiscal 23 budget at a Sept. 20 work session.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
