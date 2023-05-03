Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

Thousands will gather at the Lions Club Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday as the eighth annual Moulton Strawberry and Antiques Festival returns to Lawrence County.
Gates will open Friday at 9:00 a.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m., then close at 8:00 and 5:00 p.m., respectively. Admission is $1.
“It’s a positive event for our community to come together and showcase what Lawrence County is about,” said organizer Stanley Johnson.
According to Johnson, the festival wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from the surrounding area,” said Johnson. “Especially from local businesses, the Lions Club, Mayor Weatherwax, the chamber, the commission, Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, and Dr. Jon Bret Smith and the school system.”
A hallmark of the festival is the involvement from students and student organizations from across the county. In addition to the performers, numerous volunteer their time to help during the event.
“It’s camaraderie for them,” said Johnson. “They get to be around their friends, but they really help out.”
Including students, approximately 150 volunteers will serve over the weekend to help the community enjoy their time at the festival.
“Every year,” said Johnson, “it seems to build more and more for our community, and it’s very important for our community.
“I’m looking forward to spending time with everybody at the festival and having fun and singing ‘Hang on Sloopy.’”
A full weekend is expected, with a packed schedule of entertainers and activities lined up through Friday and Saturday.
Attendees will have plenty to browse; around 125 local and regional vendors will set up to show their wares and provide food to hungry guests. Free inflatables will be set up for kids, along with bungee jumps, and a petting zoo. Horse and buggy rides will be available for $2 a person.
On Friday, a classic car, truck, and motorcycle show will start the day at 8:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. Wellness runs for county students in fourth through eighth grades will kick off at 10:30.
“I’m really looking forward to the wellness runs,” said Johnson. “We set that up like a cross country protocol and each grade and each gender competes.”
The Strawberry Festival partnered with the school system’s nutrition program to put on the run. Each runner will receive a free tee shirt and Domino’s pizza – hopefully after the race. Students can sign up for the run through their PE teacher.
Later, the Lions Club Stage will hold the Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant at 4:00 p.m. Event proceeds will be donated to a local charity by pageant organizer Jan Livingston.
Two Strawberry Trails races will be Saturday morning. A one mile Kids Championship run and a two mile Championship Run for all ages. Registration is available before the event online at itsmyrace.com; runners can also sign up Saturday morning starting at 8:00 a.m.
A tractor show and cornhole tournament will also take place Saturday.
In addition to the vendors and spectacles, live entertainment will be ongoing throughout the festival. Local musicians and bands, such as Larry Yarbrough and the Ray Sparks Band, will perform, with a variety of music taking the stage. Among their number will be several county students and school bands.
“For the first time ever, we have all the Lawrence County school bands,” said Johnson.
East Lawrence High, Hatton High, Lawrence County High, and Moulton Middle school bands will attend and perform Friday on the Strawberry Stage.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax will award each school’s band program a stipend as gratitude for their participation.
