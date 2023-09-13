On September 11th, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Courtland Police Department attempted a vehicle stop on Alabama Highway 20 that let to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended on County Road 271.
According to the LCSO, during the course of the pursuit, Alonza Troupe, 48, of Decatur, threw two kilos of cocaine out the window of his vehicle. The cocaine was recovered.
