Moulton Fire Department honored two fallen heroes with a private memorial—and a special invitation for the public on social media—last Thursday on the 15th anniversary of the fire that claimed the lives of Capt. Lloyd McCulloch and Volunteer Firefighter Dustin “Dusty” Jones.
“February 21st will always hold a special place in our hearts. That night, we lost two brothers in our brotherhood,” a Feb. 21 post on the Moulton Fire Department’s Facebook page states. “In memory of Lloyd and Dusty, stop by your local fire station and thank those who are there to serve you.”
The fire began at Outdoor Parts and Service Inc, also known as the Littrell Lumber Co. building, on Morgan Street in Moulton.
“The fire had been discovered in late afternoon and firefighters from several county departments had responded,” A 2006 report in The Moulton Advertiser states. “The cavernous old building was totally destroyed.”
Firefighters had the blaze under control, but some volunteers continued to pour water on hotspots when a wall unexpectedly collapsed, according to reports. The incident killed McCulloch, a 42-year veteran who was 64 years old at the time, and Jones, who had volunteered for about five years and was 23.
According to reports, both firemen were dedicated to their trade and passionate about their service.
Former Lawrence County educator Beth McCulloch Vinson, who was the daughter of the late McCulloch and is the wife of former Moulton Fire Chief Keith Vinson, remembered the close relationship her husband and father had as firefighters.
“My daddy was Keith’s mentor. Keith and I dated in high school, and he always just loved Daddy,” Vinson told reporters the week of the 2006 fire.
At the time of the incident, she said it was unusual for the 42-year veteran to carry a fire hose due to a back injury he had sustained 15 years earlier. Vinson said her father would normally operate a pumper truck during fires following his injury.
In a 2006 Decatur Daily report, McCulloch allegedly took the fire hose from his son-in-law, who was also serving as Moulton’s fire chief at the time.
“Keith had a hose, and Daddy asked him to let him hold it a while,” Beth Vinson told reporters. “Keith turned around to go somewhere else, and (the wall) fell on Daddy. Some things you just can’t explain.”
While McCulloch and Jones were putting out hotspots, the two may have been unaware they were working near a concrete wall, according to the Feb. 23, 2006 Decatur Daily report.
“Keith Vinson said before the collapse that the building was a solid oak structure, covered with metal siding. Moulton residents remember the building as having a wood façade,” the article states.
Jones was a 2001 graduate from Lawrence County High School who worked at Hoover Rock Quarry in Trinity at the time of his death.
His grandfather, B.B. Jones, told reporters that becoming a fireman was his grandson’s lifelong dream after he had been badly burned in a fire that killed his babysitter.
“He wanted to see that no other kids got hurt like he did, and he died that way,” B.B. Jones said following the incident. “If you have to die young and you’re doing what you love to do, it’s as good a way to go as any.”
Firefighters from across Alabama and several neighboring states came to Moulton for McCulloch’s and Jones’ funerals to honor the late service men.
“On February 21, 2006, two of Moulton Fire Department’s bravest made the ultimate sacrifice. A sacrifice that no fireman wants to make, but one that every fireman is prepared to make,” Moulton Fire Department posted on the anniversary last week. “They served this community with distinction and professionalism, with selflessness and excitement, and with courage. Lloyd McCulloch and Dusty Jones, you are HEROES! We will remember you always!”
