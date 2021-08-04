Decatur man arrested in connection to Lawrence County burglaries

A Decatur man remains in the Lawrence County Jail on felony theft charges after he was arrested in connection to a series of burglaries being investigated in the Trinity and East Lawrence community, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Colt Wheeler Burney, 38, was arrested last Thursday, July 28, when deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded with Trinity Police officers to reports of burglaries in the area.
“A Trinity Police officer made contact with the suspect and was able to identify some stolen property. Sheriff’s investigators were able to connect the suspect with burglaries that occurred in Lawrence County,” the report said.
Burney is charged with two counts of second-degree theft of property, first-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a pistol, according to Lawrence County Jail records.
Burney also faces additional charges from Trinity Police in their jurisdiction, the report states.
“So far, eight firearms have been returned to lawful owners in Lawrence County,” the Sheriff’s Office added. “This is an on-going investigation, and we ask anyone that may have information to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.”
As of Monday, Burney remained in the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $47,500.
