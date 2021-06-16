Two people face multiple felony drug charges following a routine traffic stop in Moulton on Saturday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Shawn Michael Albright, 30, of 800 Albright Road in Hayden, is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, an open container violation and driving with a suspended license.
Tabitha Lashea Brown, 32, of 3219 Lower River Road in Decatur, is charged with seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Prior to the arrests, Moulton officer Tim Owens stopped a vehicle for not having a license tag displayed, according to a report from Police Chief Craig Knight. During the traffic stop, Owens discovered the driver, Albright, had a suspended license and was wanted on a charge from a different law enforcement agency.
While Albright was being detained on the warrant information, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper Adam Marsh and his K9 Bella arrived for assistance, the report said.
Brown was asked to step out of the vehicle and it was discovered the she was in possession of two containers with a crystalline substance later identified as Methamphetamine, the report said.
As Brown was placed under arrest, Bella, a Belgian Malinois trained in drug detection, alerted officers she detected drugs in the vehicle. According to the report, five different types of pills—all controlled substances, were located in the console.
Both suspects denied ownership of the pills for which neither had prescriptions for, resulting in both suspects being charged with five counts of possession, the report said.
“Also located inside the vehicle was an open bottle of Brandy. Mr. Albright stated that it belonged to him, therefore he was charged with having an open container of alcohol,” Knight said in the report released on Monday. “Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where they remain, at this time.”
Albright has a bond set at $6,100, and Brown’s bond was set at $7,500.
