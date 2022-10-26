McClain pleads guilty to gun charge; drug charge dismissed

McClain

Former NFL and Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge and had a drug charge dismissed in Moulton Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to his attorney.

Decatur attorney Carl Cole said McClain was fined $250 for possessing a firearm without a permit and $25 for speeding along Alabama 157 through Moulton on July 30.

