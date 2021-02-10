Town Creek man faces additional theft charge for stolen vehicle parts

A Town Creek man who was arrested last month on charges of theft now faces additional charges from the Courtland Police Department.
Jeremy Michael Lemmond, 30, of County Road 148, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter system from a church van in Courtland, according to a report from the Courtland Police Department.
Lemmond was originally arrested on Jan. 27, with a first degree theft of property charge by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, according to an earlier report by the Sheriff's Office. The initial charge followed a burglary reported at Harmony Baptist Church in Hillsboro on Jan. 11, the Sheriff's Office said.
Courtland police charged Lemmond a second time after the agency received a complaint from a Courtland Baptist Church member, alleging that Lemmond stole a catalytic converter from a church vehicle between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5.
"The theft was discovered during vehicle maintenance," a Courtland Police report states. "During the investigation, Chief (Dennis) Sharp received information about Lemmond recently being charged by Lawrence County Sheriff's investigators with the same type of theft from another church vehicle."
The report said Lemmond was interviewed at the Lawrence County Jail concerning the Courtland theft, in which Lemmond confessed to using a portable saw to cut the catalytic converter from the Courtland church van. Lemmond reportedly told investigators he had sold the vehicle part for money he later used to purchase illegal narcotics.
Lemmond has added charges including one count of first degree theft of property and one count of breaking and entering an auto. He was originally booked into Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $2,000, Sharp said. Lemmond is now being held at the jail without bond on other felony charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.