Hatton’s Heidi Harper is back in the game

An avid sports enthusiast, Heidi Harper of Hatton, was nine years old when suddenly she began to experience a strange and unusual pain in her legs. Her parents and her doctors put it down to growing pains and thought it would pass quickly. But it didn’t.
She’d played T-ball, then softball and was a cheerleader, but she’d never had any problems before. Then, in the third grade she mentioned that her legs were hurting, and it got worse as time passed. “She couldn’t bend or touch her toes in a follow-up “doctor’s office visit,” said her mother, Brandy Harper.
An MRI revealed that Heidi was in grade four of a condition known in the medical world as “spondylolisthesis.”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Athletics, especially young athletes (children and teens) who participate in sports that stretch the lumbar spine, such as gymnastics and football, are more likely to develop spondylolisthesis. The vertebra slippage tends to occur during children’s growth spurts. Spondylolisthesis is one of the most common reasons for back pain in teens.”
Finally, an answer after seeing so many doctors and having had so many tests!
Her mother recalls her reaction to the diagnosis, “I was very scared when she was diagnosed because I wasn’t very sure of what it meant for her future,” said Brandy Harper. “The only way I knew to cope with it was to pray about it and be there for her. Supporting her and making sure she understood what was going on was my main concern. Her daddy always made sure to tell me everything was going to be okay and that we were going to love her through it.”
That love, along with some of the best medical care available in the United States, did indeed bring the child through the ordeal with flying colors.
First they were referred to the Semmes Murphey Clinic in Memphis. “The doctors there were great to work with,” said Brandy. “But they work mainly with upper spine and brain problems, so they recommended an orthopedic doctor in Tupelo.”
Brandy did a lot of research looking for the best fit for her daughter. “I finally found a group on facebook who shared the same condition,” she said. “That group, led us to Dr. Brian Kelly in St. Louis, and we made an appointment with him right away.”
Dr. Kelly was, the Harper’s discovered, the most qualified doctor to deal with Heidi’s condition, “That was a blessing from God,” said Brandy. “He told us that we could wait or that they could fuse her spine.”
The decision wasn’t hard to make because by this time Heidi was in constant pain.
After doing more x-rays, Dr. Kelly found that fragments of bone had chipped off of Heidi’s tailbone. “Those fragments had fallen off and were on her nerves, causing them to fall asleep,” Brandy explained.
Heidi was scheduled for surgery on December 7, 2020. The family arrived at Shriners Hospital at the appointed time and were greeted and treated so well that they immediately felt right at home. On a tour of the hospital, Heidi discovered that on the third floor there was an air hockey game and from that moment on it was all she focused on.
Heidi says that she was just a little bit scared, but that she was eager to get it over with and get upstairs to that air hockey game.
The surgery itself was seven hours long. Dr. Kelly and his team inserted eight screws and two rods in Heidi’s L4 and 5 disks, starting at L4 and going around to her pelvis.
During this long day, the family was given their own private waiting area, where they could have food delivered and Heidi was able to bring her own blanket and pillow. They slept some, but mainly they waited.
Heidi’s dad, Hunter Harper, says that he knew they were getting the best care possible for their daughter. “They told us that this could have been inherited, and that playing sports might have made it worse.”
Every two hours someone came to update them on the progress of the surgery. Heidi was doing very well, they were told, and in addition to Dr. Kelly, there was a neuro-surgeon with her watching for anything that might require attention to the nerves.
Finally she was brought back to her room. “About 3:00 p.m. she woke up hungry,” Brandy laughed. “There were lots of toys and stuffed animals that the staff had brought to her room to cheer her up, and she gave them a sleepy thumbs up, then asked for breakfast.
“It was about two hours before she could have anything to eat,” Brandy recalled. “She wanted biscuits and gravy and strawberries, which was not on the hospital menu at that time of day, but the lady in the cafeteria had someone go out and get her some, and that’s what she had every morning.”
As for Heidi, she says that after eating, all she could think about was that air hockey up on the third floor. Before too long, she was up there giving it her best shot. She was very competitive with her dad and had fun while she recovered. She was an inspiration to other children who came in after she did.
The surgery went so well that Heidi didn’t require any physical therapy. The family was cautioned that there would be a watching period to determine if the surgery would affect Heidi’s growth, but fortunately that has not happened.
Although Heidi missed the whole month of December, she caught up quickly. She was recently released to return to playing sports, both basketball and softball, and although she tires easily she isn’t in pain any longer.
Heidi returns to Shriners for check ups, but her recovery has been remarkable and she is in top shape.
She plans to get involved in Hatton’s ag program so that she can help out on the family farm and is already actively helping with cattle and chickens.
She also plans to go to law school someday, hopefully at Auburn University.
She and her little sister, Kylie, 7, are close and enjoy working on the family farm, Harper Farm, in Hatton, and playing together. “Heidi is such a good-hearted kid,” said their father, Hunter.
“Shiners Hospital is definitely doing God’s work,” said Hunter. “Sitting there in the parking lot that first day I watched so many kids going in and out that were getting help there, it was humbling.”
The Harpers were very complimentary of everyone connected with the hospital, “Even the people working in the lunchroom came up to check on Heidi,” said an impressed Hunter.
After leaving the hospital, Heidi and some friends from her church raised over $700 in a fundraiser for the hospital as a way of giving back for what they did for her. The fundraiser, called, ‘Coins 4 Kids,’ was the brainchild of Heidi’s Sunday school teacher, Delaina Greene. “We started collecting coins from our congregation on the first Sunday in January and we continued until Easter Sunday,” said Greene. “We collected 70 pounds of coins which was $703.”
Sanderson Chapel United Methodist Church has been holding drive-in services since April 2020. “The youth take up the offering each week so they also took up the ‘Coins 4 Kids’ money as well,” Greene explained. “On June 13, the Cahaba Shrine of Huntsville came to the church for a special presentation of the money.”
Kylie, who has never exhibited any of the symptoms, was checked by the family pediatrician, Dr. Daniel J. Hammond’s office, Shoals Pediatric, and found negative for the same condition which can in some cases be inherited. “The doctor and staff there are very involved and concerned about their patients, we were relieved to know that this wasn’t something we would have to deal with again,” said Brandy. The doctor and staff thoughtfully provided a basket of Heidi’s favorite snacks to take to Shriners with her. “They are the best!” says Heidi.
Heidi was back to her normal routine in six weeks, got her bandages removed and could function without help. She is now swimming a lot and got to play ball this summer. “The only thing I can see is that she can’t find a reason to quit,” said her dad proudly. “We’ve always told her that she can do anything she sets her mind to, and she has.”
Brandy Harper cautions parents to listen to their children when they say they are hurting or uncomfortable, “Especially if it happens often, it is not normal for a child to have ‘growing pains’ every day. Most people might shrug it off and tell their child to keep going and push harder, and sometimes that’s okay, but not always. It’s better to err on the side of caution and find it early before damage is done to their nerves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.