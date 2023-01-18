Deadline approaches for Girls State

American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Alabama Girls State provides an outstanding, unique, and coveted educational opportunity to the young women of our state that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be selecting one junior girl from each high school in Lawrence County to attend ALA Girls State 2023. Those interested in attending should have an interest in government, high moral character, leadership ability and above average grades. The deadline to have a resume and 5x7 photograph returned to your guidance counselor is Jan 31, 2023.
Girls State 2023 will be June 4-9 on the campus of Troy University in Troy, Alabama. Registration fee for attending ALA Girls State is $225. Fundraising is available upon request.
Students learn about the political process by electing officials for local and state government and actively running a mock government. The girls are assigned to mock cities and either the “Federalist Party” or “Nationalist Party.”
Girls State 2022 participants were Emie Vandiver, Hatton High School; Campbell Joiner, Lawrence County High School; and Madison Treadway, East Lawrence High School. A Girls State reception was held Aug. 4, 2022 to honor the girls and provide an opportunity for them to speak to the American Legion Auxiliary about their experiences.
Emie Vandiver, Hatton’s 2022 participant, said her experience at Girls State was “wonderful.”
“It was eye opening in seeing that there are other intelligent young ladies out there that care about our country and care about the fact that people died for this country and care about our rights in this country,” said Vandiver.
The annual event similarly impacted Lawrence County’s participant, Campbell Joiner.
“It was honestly really eye opening for me because sometimes I feel like I’m by myself in Lawrence County, and I’m not really up with what actually is going on in the world,” said Joiner. “It was really eye opening to see all the issues and acts that are actually going on in our government right now. It was just neat to be a part of that.”
While Girls State is full of unique opportunities, foremost might be the relationships forged by participants. For Joiner, new friends made it special. Months after Girls State ended, the relationships remain.
“I talk to my friends from Girls State every single day and possibly will be rooming with one in college,” said Joiner. “So when they tell you you will make lifelong friendships there, you really do.”
Girls State is filled with inspiring female speakers. At Girls State 2021 Katie Britt announced her candidacy for Senate. Britt is now the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama. Governor Kay Ivey spoke to the 2021 Girls State participants.
“We had great guest speakers,” said Vandiver. “Young Boozer, Katie Britt, Kay Ivey – those are just some of [them].
An added benefit of attending Girls State or Boys State is a scholarship opportunity. The Samsung American Legion Scholarship is available for high school juniors who participate in the current session of Boys State or Girls State and are direct descendants (or legally adopted children) of wartime veterans eligible for American Legion membership.
Each applicant is selected according to his or her involvement in school and community activities, academic record and financial need. The Samsung American Legion Scholarship awarded 10 national scholars with $10,000, 10 runners-up with $5,000 and 66 state finalists each will receive $1,250 for undergraduate study. In 2021, Lawrence County High School’s participant, Katie Jett, was a $10,000 national scholar winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.