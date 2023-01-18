Deadline approaches for Girls State

From left: Emie Vandiver, Campbell Joiner.

​American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Alabama Girls State provides an outstanding, unique, and coveted educational opportunity to the young women of our state that instills the basic ideals and principles of American government.

The American Legion Auxiliary will be selecting one junior girl from each high school in Lawrence County to attend ALA Girls State 2023. Those interested in attending should have an interest in government, high moral character, leadership ability and above average grades. The deadline to have a resume and 5x7 photograph returned to your guidance counselor is Jan 31, 2023.

