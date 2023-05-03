Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will announce building/capital improvement plans and gather feedback from the public Monday, May 8, at 6:00 p.m. in building 305 (SUB Addition) on the Phil Campbell campus.
The town hall style meeting will be led by NW-SCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin and include comments from Alabama House Representative for District 18 Jamie Kiel.
“The Phil Campbell campus is where public junior colleges started in our state,” stated NW-SCC President Goodwin. “As we celebrate the Alabama Community College System’s 60th Anniversary Jubilee this year, it is perfect time to show the public how we plan to enhance the infrastructure and give the campus an overall facelift.”
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
