More than 1300 students have been named to the Dean's List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2022, including:
Katie Grace Slayton of Danville, AL
Colby Dawson Crowder of Danville, AL
Audrey B. Marshall of Danville, AL
Steele C. Joiner of Moulton, AL
Mackenzie Rae Sandlin of Moulton, AL
Marlow Grace Harrison of Moulton, AL
Ana-SaRita N/a Alvarado of Trinity, AL
To be named to the Dean's List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
