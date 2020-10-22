Lawrence was one of 18 others listed as a “very high risk.” Neighboring counties, Morgan and Limestone, were designated “very high risk” for the second consecutive week when ADPH updated its findings on Friday. Cullman and Winston were also marked red for “very high risk” this week.
ADPH determines the status of each county based on multiple metrics, including the number of days COVID-19 cases consistently decreased in a given county or whether new cases have increased. ADPH said it lags data recorded for seven days between updates to “allow for completeness in reporting.”
As of Wednesday, Lawrence County recorded 42 new confirmed cases since last Thursday, according to ADPH data. This week, the death count in Lawrence County also rose to 31.
“We can’t continue to let (COVID-19 numbers) go in that direction,” ADPH Area Administrator Judy Smith said in a news conference on Monday. “We simply cannot have our hospitals so inundated that it can’t take care of all the folks that it needs to take care of, so please do your part. I know you’re sick of hearing us say it.”
She urged local residents to take precautions against the virus seriously amid flu season.
Statewide, ADPH recorded 14,734 new confirmed cases within the last two weeks, which brought Alabama’s total case count to 174,528 as of Wednesday. ADPH reported 2,633 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and listed 172 probable deaths for the state. For daily updated statistics from the state health department, visit http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.
