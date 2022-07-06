Fireworks show draws crowds to Courtland

A Lawrence County Fourth of July tradition continued in Courtland this year with the historic town’s annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show on Saturday.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said the event held at Roy Coffey Park drew larger crowds than the town has seen in past Fourth of July Celebrations. In 2021, she reported about 2,000 visitors to Courtland for the fireworks show.
“We had an excellent turnout,” she said. “There was perfect weather, and we saw an even larger crowd than last year. People from other parts of the county, members of our town and community, and even a good number of families from outside the county were there.”
Peebles said Courtland events are growing because the town is growing. She cited the 2021 Lockheed Martin expansion for swelling industrial development in Lawrence County and a “booming real estate market” for drawing residents to the area.
“This town is turning around for the positive,” she said. “We’ve got things happening in Courtland every month. We had people who were at other town events coming back (for the fireworks).”
In March, Courtland began hosting Save Our Stories (SOS) events after the town was awarded a $15,000 from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. The AHA recovery grant, aimed at promoting historic downtown Courtland as well as its public library, was also designed to boost tourism and revenue for the town, Peebles said.
Through the SOS project, she said the town and the library will host storytellers, historians, musicians and other guests in a series of events held on the first Saturday of each month through November.
The SOS project also supports the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee (CCRC) in holding its events like the Independence Day Celebration and the town’s annual Picnic in the Park, which was held on Saturday, June 4. She said the Fireworks Show is one of CCRC’s biggest fundraisers each year and proceeds from the event help further CCRC events for the community.
The Fourth of July event featured musical performances by Amber Murray and the Matt Prater Band.
Peebles said the event opened with a prayer vigil for Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp, who remained in ICU this week following a vehicle accident on June 17. Sharp, who was on-duty at the time of the crash, is recovering from several broken bones and a head injury at Huntsville Hospital, according to his daughter, Amber Sharp.
Peebles said the police chief’s absence was not unnoticed at the festival on Saturday. “We missed his presence, but officer Lucas Ferrell stepped up and did a great job filling in for Dennis… we appreciate the continued support and prayers for Dennis from our town and surrounding communities.”
The 2022 Independence Day Celebration also featured a raffle and concessions before the fireworks display.
“We’re looking forward to continuing town events next month,” Peebles added. On Saturday, Aug. 6, she said the SOS project will bring the Tasha Hill Band to downtown Courtland. She said Hill, a singer and songwriter who incorporates historical storytelling into her work, will perform in Courtland Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The concert is free to attend, Peebles said. Further details will be announced as plans for the SOS event are finalized.
