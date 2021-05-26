Cattlemen to sell sandwiches...

The Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association will be selling its famous ribeye steak sandwich lunches on Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29. The cooking and selling will be in the Foodland parking lot in Moulton on the corner of Alabama 157 and Court Street. Sandwiches will be sold both days from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $10 and includes the sandwich, chips and a drink.
